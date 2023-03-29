Trump news today: Judge rules Mike Pence must testify in Jan 6 case as NY indictment not expected this week

Trump feedback on his image wielding baseball bat subsequent to Alvin Bragg’s head

A federal pass judgement on dominated on Tuesday that ex-Vice President Mike Pence must testify to a grand jury empaneled via the Department of Justice as a part of the company’s investigation into January 6.

But the ruling continues to be underneath seal — and a couple of news retailers have reported that Mr Pence is simplest required to testify about his conversations with Donald Trump main as much as the assault on Congress. All of Mr Pence’s movements taken as a part of his tasks as president of the Senate stay privileged.

Meanwhile, the New York grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s hush cash fee to Stormy Daniels forward of the 2016 election is not expected to vote on an indictment this week.

The former president has presented a rambling reaction as he defended himself for posting a picture of him conserving a baseball bat subsequent to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was once posted to his Truth Social account.

1680075900 Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first spouse, was once underneath FBI investigation, paperwork display Ivana Trump was once underneath an FBI counterintelligence inquiry on allegations surrounding her ties to her house nation Czechoslovakia, a trove of secret paperwork has published. The FBI “recommended a preliminary inquiry be opened on Ivana Trump” in response to information won from a confidential supply in 1989, in keeping with 190 pages of labeled paperwork launched via the regulation enforcement company on Monday as a part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit from Bloomberg News. Read extra: John Bowden29 March 2023 08:45 1680072300 Alvin Bragg rips ‘baseless accusations’ as House Republicans call for he be hauled to Congress Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has fired again at “baseless accusations” after House Republicans threatened to haul the New York City prosecutor prior to Congress to give an explanation for a possible indictment in opposition to Donald Trump. Republicans have rallied in Donald Trump’s defence after the one-term president predicted that he’ll be arrested on Tuesday. A trio of House committee chairs threatened to name Mr Bragg to testify prior to Congress. “We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law,” a spokesperson for Mr Bragg informed Fox News. “”In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work.” Read more: John Bowden29 March 2023 07:45 1680068700 ‘Completely inappropriate’: AOC calls out Oversight chairman’s attempt to interfere with Trump probe Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not having Republican House Oversight & Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer’s attempts to interfere with the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into former president Donald Trump. “I think what the chairman is attempting to do is completely inappropriate,” she told The Independent. “It breaks total precedent and then, frankly, isn’t really grounded in much logical or historical precedent and I think hammering that home is going to be … a matter of continued importance.” Read more: John Bowden29 March 2023 06:45 1680065100 One-time ally Netanyahu criticises Trump over Nick Fuentes meeting The feedback had been made throughout an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, because of air in the approaching days at the streaming provider Fox Nation. Excerpts had been launched on Monday via Fox News. Speaking with Morgan, Mr Netanyahu said that Mr Trump “should be rebuked and condemned” for his meeting with Fuentes, who regularly rants about the Jewish people and is known for his denial of the Holocaust. Read more: John Bowden29 March 2023 05:45 1680061526 Judge orders Pence to give evidence in January 6 probe The top federal judge in Washington, DC has ordered former vice president Mike Pence to testify before a grand jury regarding his interactions with former president Donald Trump in the days leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. In a sealed opinion first reported by CNN, Chief Judge James Boasberg reportedly ordered Mr Pence to give evidence in response to any questions from Special Counsel Jack Smith that could elicit answers about illegal acts committed by the ex-president. Judge Boasberg’s order also reportedly allowed Mr Pence to decline to answer any question that touched on his actions during the certification, but did not preclude him from discussing his interactions with Mr Trump in the lead-up to it. Andrew Feinberg has more: Judge orders Pence to give evidence Former vice president had sought to block a subpoena demanding his testimony before a grand jury under the supervision of Special Counsel Jack Smith John Bowden29 March 2023 04:45 1680057926 No indictment vote for Trump expected this week in Manhattan grand jury probe The grand jury looking at evidence related to Donald Trump’s hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels is no longer expected to vote on whether or not to indict the former president this week. That news was first reported by local NBC affiliate WNBC, which cited three sources who indicated that the grand jury would not meet on Wednesday and was not expected to hear matters related to this investigation on Thursday. That makes the prospect of a decision one way or the other regarding the former president’s fate highly unlikely before the members return next week. John Bowden29 March 2023 03:45 1680054326 DeSantis team welcomes contrast with Trump ‘chaos’ candidacy Jim McKee is standing at the end of a line that snakes through five aisles of fiction inside the Books-A-Million store in Florida’s capital city. He is smiling because in a matter of minutes, the book he’s holding will be signed by its author, Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor who McKee believes should be the nation’s next president. But as a former Donald Trump loyalist, the 44-year-old Tallahassee attorney almost whispers when he first says it out loud. “Personally, I’d rather see DeSantis win the Republican primary than Trump,” McKee says softly, having to repeat himself to be heard. His voice soon grows louder. “Trump has upset so many people,” McKee says. “DeSantis is more palatable. He has a good story to tell.” Indeed, conversations throughout Tallahassee’s book stores, conference rooms, state house offices and sports bars reveal that DeSantis’ allies are gaining confidence as Trump’s legal woes mount. The former president faces a possible indictment in New York over his role in a hush money scheme during the 2016 campaign to prevent porn actor Stormy Daniels from going public about an extramarital sexual encounter, which he denies. The optimism around DeSantis comes even as an unlikely collection of establishment-minded Republican officials and Make America Great Again influencers raise concerns about the Florida governor’s readiness for the national stage. DeSantis has stumbled at times under the weight of intensifying national scrutiny as he builds out his political organization and introduces himself to voters in key primary states. 1680050726 Alex Jones peddles Trump assassination conspiracy as MAGA ramps up violent indictment rhetoric Alex Jones, the InfoWars broadcaster and conspiracy theorist, said he believes that former President Donald Trump may be assassinated by the so-called deep state. Mr Jones, who lost a defamation lawsuit after spreading disinformation about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, has said that if it appears as if Mr Trump may win the 2024 election, deep state operatives may take him out by blowing up his plane or shooting him. The host was speaking on Sunday after Mr Trump had held his first 2024 rally on Saturday in Waco, Texas on the 30th anniversary of the deadly standoff by federal authorities and a religious cult leading to the deaths of 86 people, and spawning conspiracy theorists among Americans with anti-government sentiments. It was one of the most lethal battles against law enforcement in US history, and Mr Trump spent a significant part of his speech railing against those investigating him for various alleged offences. Read more: John Bowden29 March 2023 01:45 1680047126 Trump says mail in ballots used to ‘cheat’ – days after urging supporters to ‘change our thinking’ on voting method The former president criticised the use of mail-in ballots on his networking platform Truth Social. “The Democrats used Covid inspired Mail In Ballots to CHEAT,” he said. “Even Jimmy Carter’s Commission said that Mail In Ballots will lead to massive cheating, which they they have. France, and others, gave up on them — MASSIVE FRAUD. Now they are using PROSECUTORS to CHEAT — No shame. They are the lowest of the low!” John Bowden29 March 2023 00:45 1680043526 Trump goes all in against trans rights Former US president Donald Trump smeared rights for transgender Americans as “insanity” and pledged to “revoke every Biden policy promoting the disfigurement of our youth” over the weekend. Read more: John Bowden28 March 2023 23:45





