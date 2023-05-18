Trump news today: DeSantis to enter presidential race next week as Trump claims governor’s ‘magic is gone’





Former President Donald Trump has been the usage of his Truth Social platform to assault his rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as experiences counsel the latter is making plans to announce his bid for the presidential election in 2024. Mr. Trump has been flooding his platform with destructive posts about Mr. DeSantis, specifically after two of the latter’s endorsements misplaced key races in Kentucky and Jacksonville. People shut to Mr. DeSantis have advised The Wall Street Journal that the Florida governor is anticipated to report reputable forms with the Federal Election Commission on May 24. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s attorney, Timothy Paraltore, introduced that he used to be leaving the criminal crew representing the previous president within the investigation being performed by means of Justice Department particular recommend Jack Smith into categorized paperwork discovered at his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach.

