Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Florida

Trump news latest: Ex-president posts video rants about E Jean Carroll verdict after jury finds him liable for sexual abuse

A federal jury in Manhattan has discovered former US President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing Elle mag columnist E Jean Carroll and has awarded her £4m in damages. Carroll sued Trump for raping her within the Nineteen Nineties and destroying her popularity by means of calling her a liar. However, the jury didn’t to find that Trump raped her within the civil case. Trump won’t face prison time or wish to check in as a intercourse perpetrator. Instead, he has been ordered to pay Carroll damages for battery and defamation. The former President has posted movies on his Truth Social platform claiming the verdict is a “scam” and vowing to enchantment. Pressure is mounting on CNN to cancel the city corridor with Trump scheduled for Wednesday night time.

