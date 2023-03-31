Trump indictment: What happens next

Following Donald Trump’s unheard of indictment via a Manhattan grand jury Thursday, the previous president starts the primary steps within the legal justice procedure.

Trump surrenders to government

The Manhattan district legal professional’s place of business mentioned it’s been in touch with Trump’s lawyers to organize Trump’s give up to government to be able to start legal court cases.

Trump, a Florida resident, must shuttle to New York City to stick to the courtroom’s closing date and be processed via government earlier than heading to courtroom for the unsealing of the indictment.

- Advertisement -

While an afternoon has no longer been firmed up, resources on the subject of the investigation informed ABC News that Tuesday is the day being mentioned via Trump’s felony staff and the Manhattan DA’s place of business.

In this Nov. 7, 2022, report photograph, former President Donald Trump is proven right through a ‘Save America’ rally in Vandalia, Ohio. Bloomberg by means of Getty Images, FILE

Trump is processed via government

- Advertisement -

Processing in most cases comes to being fingerprinted and being photographed for a mug shot, however professionals say the ones won’t happen in Trump’s case for the reason that former president isn’t a flight possibility. Similarly, Trump legal professional Joe Tacopina informed George Stephanopoulos Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Trump would no longer be handcuffed.

“The president will not be put in handcuffs,” Tacopina mentioned.

It may be not likely that Trump shall be publicly transported to the court docket via police, in line with Cheryl Bader, an affiliate medical professor of legislation at Fordham University.

- Advertisement - The New York County Supreme Court development is proven on March 24, 2023, in New York. LightRocket by means of Getty Images

“With white-collar crime, we see that a lot of [suspects] have the privilege of being able to turn themselves in instead of being arrested and put in handcuffs,” she mentioned.

Trump seems in courtroom, makes plea

During the courtroom look, which in most cases takes position in a court docket with out cameras in New York state, the previous president shall be learn his fees and ordered to make a plea. Trump and his lawyers have indicated they intend to combat the indictment in courtroom.

Following his plea, the pass judgement on may have the suitable to remand Trump on bail or unlock him on his personal recognizance earlier than adjourning for a long run date. Bader mentioned that judges hardly ever order suspects in white-collar crimes to be held in prison earlier than their trial, and she or he anticipated that the pass judgement on will unlock Trump after the listening to.

In some instances, particularly if the suspect is a flight possibility, a pass judgement on might position restrictions at the suspect similar to maintaining onto their passport, however Bader mentioned it’s unclear if the pass judgement on will pass that a ways.

Judge hears motions, units next courtroom date

Following the pass judgement on’s order, Trump’s lawyers will have the option to check the indictment fees and make motions in regards to the case, together with searching for to have the costs pushed aside or proof suppressed, or asking for a transformation of venue.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court Mar. 29, 2023 in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Several pre-trial hearings and motions are anticipated within the case, as Trump’s lawyers have again and again made claims that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s investigation is a political assault, in line with Bader.

“I’m sure the case is going to be very litigated and take a lot of time to wind its way through the system,” Bader mentioned.

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and Will Steakin contributed to this record.