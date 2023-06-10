Trump indictment photos show boxes of documents stored at Mar-a-Lago — including in a bathroom

The 37-count indictment in opposition to former President Donald Trump used to be unsealed Friday, and photos seize how labeled documents had been allegedly stored after his presidency used to be over and he left the White House.

The indictment comes after greater than 100 documents with labeled markings had been discovered in Florida at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago lodge in August 2022.

One photograph displays documents stacked in boxes in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom.

Where the labeled documents allegedly traveled

In January 2021, the indictment alleges, Trump and his White House personnel moved boxes containing masses of labeled documents from the White House to Trump’s lodge, The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

From January to March 2021, the indictment states that some of the ones boxes had been moved to the Mar-a-Lago Club’s White and Gold ballroom, the place occasions happened. At one level, the boxes had been stacked at the ballroom’s level.

A photograph contained in the indictment launched on June 9, 2023, from the U.S. Southern District of Florida, displays boxes of probably delicate documents stored at the level in the White and Gold Ballroom that had been discovered at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. DOJ by means of US Southern District of Florida

An aide to Trump, Walt Nauta, helped transfer the boxes to this room, in step with the indictment. Nauta has been charged by means of the particular recommend as phase of their probe into Trump’s alleged mishandling of labeled information, in step with the indictment.

A photograph contained in the indictment launched on June 9, 2023, from the U.S. Southern District of Florida, displays boxes stored in a bathroom of probably delicate documents that had been discovered at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. DOJ by means of US Southern District of Florida

In March 2021, some of the boxes had been moved from the ballroom to the lodge’s trade heart, in step with the indictment.

Photos featured in the indictment allegedly show that some of the boxes with confidential documents had been moved to a bathroom and bathe at the lodge’s Lake Room.

A photograph contained in the indictment launched on June 9, 2023, from the U.S. Southern District of Florida, displays boxes of probably delicate documents that had been discovered at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. DOJ by means of US Southern District of Florida

In May 2021, Trump allegedly requested that a garage room be wiped clean out so it might cling his documents, the indictment states.

The hallway main as much as the garage room may well be reached from a couple of out of doors entrances, including a doorway to a pool patio this is frequently left open, in step with the indictment.

In June 2021, the boxes being held in the Lake Room had been moved to the garage room, in step with the indictment. More than 80 boxes had been situated in the garage room, it alleges.

A photograph contained in the indictment launched on June 9, 2023, from the U.S. Southern District of Florida, displays boxes of probably delicate documents that had been discovered at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. DOJ by means of US Southern District of Florida

A photograph contained in the indictment launched on June 9, 2023, from the U.S. Southern District of Florida, displays boxes of probably delicate documents that had been discovered at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. DOJ by means of US Southern District of Florida

The indictment states that in December, Naulta discovered that some boxes had fallen in the garage room, spilling documents into the ground.

One of the documents strewn concerning the flooring used to be marked “’SECRET//REL TO USA, FVEY,’ which denoted that the information in the report used to be releasable simplest to the Five Eyes intelligence alliance consisting of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States,” the document read according to the indictment.

Trump has been charged with 37 counts: 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information; one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

Trump has again and again denied any wrongdoing.