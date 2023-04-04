Trump indictment news – latest: Report says Trump faces 34 felony charges as he demands AG ‘indict’ himself

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to stand prison charges
Donald Trump has arrived in New York City forward of a historical arraignment listening to on Tuesday, when the previous president would be the first ever to be criminally charged.
Following a grand jury indictment introduced via New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg ultimate week, Mr Trump is scheduled to look in Manhattan for his in-person arraignment on charges hooked up to a hush cash fee to grownup movie famous person Stormy Daniels within the lead-up to his 2016 marketing campaign.
He is predicted to stick in a single day at his Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue on Monday night time ahead of his court docket look downtown the next afternoon.
Reports recommend he will face 34 felony charges however might not be handcuffed or installed a prison mobile, and won’t have his mugshot taken.
Mr Trump angrily spoke back to the reported leak via pronouncing Mr Bragg must now “INDICT HIMSELF”.
Law enforcement is on top alert and barricades were erected round Trump Tower and Manhattan Criminal Court, the place Mr Trump will seem ahead of Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm on Tuesday Mr Trump’s legal professional Joe Tacopina advised ABC that his shopper is “gearing up for battle” within the case.
This is a ways from Mr Trump’s best criminal troubles, with The Washington Post reporting that the United States Department of Justice is pursuing an obstruction of justice case in opposition to the previous president over the labeled paperwork discovered at Mar-a-Lago.
The circus round Trump’s arraignment conceals a dilemma for the Republican Party
The Independent’s Richard Hall studies from New York:
Fingerprints however no mugshot or handcuffs: What is the method of indicting Donald Trump on prison charges
Authorities have erected barricades out of doors the Manhattan courthouse the place Mr Trump’s arraignment will in the long run happen.
But how will his arrest be performed? John Bowden studies:
New York mayor warns of Marjorie Taylor Greene spreading hate in town over Trump indictment
Mr Trump arrived in New York on Monday afternoon as he prepares to be arraigned in Manhattan after a grand jury voted to indict the previous president for allegedly orchestrating a fee to grownup movie actress Stormy Daniels by means of his former legal professional and fixer Michael Cohen.
Ms Greene, the right-wing firebrand congresswoman and one in all Mr Trump’s greatest defenders in Congress, may also be heading to New York to enhance the previous president.
Read this record via my colleague Eric Garcia to determine what he stated:
Trump says the New York pass judgement on ‘hates’ him. His attorney says that’s now not the case
Trump’s legal professional Joe Tacopina does now not imagine the pass judgement on assigned in his shopper’s prison case is biased in opposition to him, after the previous president stated Judge Juan Merchan “hates” him.
He claimed on his Truth Social account ultimate week that the pass judgement on handled him “VICIOUSLY” in a tax fraud case involving his Trump Organization and had “railroaded” the previous govt Allen Weisselberg charged if so into pleading responsible.
“Do I think the judge is biased? Of course not,” Mr Tacopina advised ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “How could I subscribe to that when I’ve had no interactions with the judge that would lead me to believe he’s biased?”
ICYMI: Donald Trump lands in New York to stand prison charges
City officers and legislation enforcement businesses braced for Donald Trump’s arrival and a probably risky surroundings in Manhattan, the place New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned out-of-town “rabble rousers” who plan to protest to “control yourselves”.
He singled out US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, amongst far-right activists who’ve introduced plans to commute to the town to enhance the previous president.
“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she’s coming to town,” Mr Adams stated in a briefing on 3 April as Mr Trump’s caravan departed Mar-a-Lago.
“When you’re in town, be on your best behavior,” he added. (*34*) he added. “New York is our home and not a place for your misplaced anger.”
Outside Trump Tower, a handful of Trump supporters joined a “homecoming” rally as dozens of newshounds and news cameras directed their consideration on the gold-trimmed access on Fifth Avenue looking ahead to Mr Trump’s arrival.
“The indictment is not against Trump. It’s against America,” Dion Cini, dressed in an “ULTRA EXTREME MAGA” T-shirt out of doors Trump Tower, advised newshounds.
Trump says New York district legal professional must ‘INDICT HIMSELF’
On Monday evening, having arrived at Trump Tower in New York City ahead of his expected arraignment on Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump unleashed an angry tirade at District Attorney Alvin Bragg after media started reporting on details of the charges he faces.
Sources told Yahoo News chief investigative correspondent Michael Isikoff that the former president would face 34 felony charges – and no misdemeanors – related to falsifying business records. He also reported that Trump would not be handcuffed, placed in a jail cell or subjected to a mugshot.
The exact charges are expected to be unveiled when Trump is arraigned on Tuesday afternoon/
Apparently responding to the reporting, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me. I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF. He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!”
Shortly afterwards he followed up with: “D.A. BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment. There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury. No Crime by Trump. What a MESS. Bragg should resign, NOW!”
ICYMI: Justice Department pursuing obstruction case against Trump over Mar-a-Lago documents case, report claims
According to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is under investigation for potentially obstructing authorities as they attempted to secure all the classified materials retained by the former president without the permission of the National Archives from his days in the White House. Some of those retained documents had classified markings, prompting the review into whether any classified information was mishandled.
Trump lawyer says his mugshot shouldn’t be launched as a result of he’s ‘the most recognised face in the world’
One of former president Donald Trump’s attorneys says liberating the mugshot that can be taken via New York government at his arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday is “not going to help anything” and must now not be authorized.
Attorney Alina Habba advised CNN on Monday that she’s now not antagonistic the presence of tv cameras within the court docket all over lawsuits in opposition to Mr Trump, who was the primary ex-US president to stand prison charges after a New York grand jury indicted him for allegedly falsifying trade information ultimate week.
But Ms Habba stated the ex-president’s mugshot must now not be made public because of his standing as a presidential candidate.
“I like transparency. I think that in certain situations, it’s a good thing. I do have a problem with leaking of pictures,” Ms Habba stated. “I think that because we’re in a campaign, because he’s the leading GOP candidate, it’s not going to help anything”.
How Trump’s marketing campaign is raking in tens of millions after his arrest prediction and indictment
Donald Trump fuelled a media firestorm together with his all-caps prediction of his personal arrest ahead of news of a grand jury indictment from a prison investigation in New York.
While his personal workforce clarified that there used to be no indication from prosecutors that he had but been charged or can be imminently arrested, the previous president’s claims fanned the flames of unrest with incendiary rhetoric and demands that his supporters “protest, protest, protest” a then-unannounced determination, together with his allies speeding to his defence and mounting an offensive on his behalf.
That blitz of unfastened press and his narrative of political persecution helped his marketing campaign lift tens of millions of greenbacks inside of an issue of days.
