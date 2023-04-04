Trump indictment news – latest: Report says Trump faces 34 felony charges as he demands AG ‘indict’ himself

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to stand prison charges

Donald Trump has arrived in New York City forward of a historical arraignment listening to on Tuesday, when the previous president would be the first ever to be criminally charged.

Following a grand jury indictment introduced via New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg ultimate week, Mr Trump is scheduled to look in Manhattan for his in-person arraignment on charges hooked up to a hush cash fee to grownup movie famous person Stormy Daniels within the lead-up to his 2016 marketing campaign.

He is predicted to stick in a single day at his Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue on Monday night time ahead of his court docket look downtown the next afternoon.

Reports recommend he will face 34 felony charges however might not be handcuffed or installed a prison mobile, and won’t have his mugshot taken.

Mr Trump angrily spoke back to the reported leak via pronouncing Mr Bragg must now “INDICT HIMSELF”.

Law enforcement is on top alert and barricades were erected round Trump Tower and Manhattan Criminal Court, the place Mr Trump will seem ahead of Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm on Tuesday Mr Trump’s legal professional Joe Tacopina advised ABC that his shopper is “gearing up for battle” within the case.

This is a ways from Mr Trump’s best criminal troubles, with The Washington Post reporting that the United States Department of Justice is pursuing an obstruction of justice case in opposition to the previous president over the labeled paperwork discovered at Mar-a-Lago.