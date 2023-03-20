Trucker Jordy Suljanovic Gets Life In Wife’s, Lover’s Killings

A Texas truck motive force who used a spycam to catch his spouse dishonest on him and later killed her and her boyfriend, was once sentenced to lifestyles in jail this week.

Jordy Husein Suljanovic, 46, was once dealt a lifestyles sentence with out the potential for parole within the 2018 murders of his spouse, Adriana Perez, 41, and her boyfriend, Omar Santamaria-Ruiz, 33, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office introduced, KTRK-TV reported. He was once convicted on capital homicide fees on Tuesday following an eight-day trial.

On Oct. 2, 2018, Suljanovic gunned down Perez and Santamaria-Ruiz after he stuck the pair having sexual members of the family in real-time the usage of a “secret” digital camera he’d covertly put in on the couple’s Houston house. According to investigators, the truck motive force was once notified of the salacious recording whilst he was once clear of the house running on a long-haul task. Suljanovic later returned to his house the place he shot and killed Perez and Santamaria-Ruiz within the closet of the main bedroom, prosecutors stated.

“When he saw his 41-year-old wife and her 33-year-old lover at the house, he returned home and killed both of them, waking their children in the middle of the night with the gunshots,” prosecutors stated in a commentary this week.

Officials say Suljanovic later enlisted his son and partner, Jordy Suljanovic Jr., to help in doing away with his personal mom’s frame, in addition to the stays of Santamaria-Ruiz. The pair drove to Louisiana following the double-murder the place they dumped the sufferers’ corpses. Santamaria-Ruiz’s frame was once left within the woods close to Natchitoches. Suljanovic Jr. admitted to dumping Perez’s frame through the Atchafalaya River close to Baton Rouge, police stated.

In 2022, Suljanovic Jr., pleaded to blame to tampering with proof within the case. He was once sentenced to 5 years in jail for his function within the grisly killings.

Following the murders, Suljanovic, a one-time refugee, had tried to escape along with his circle of relatives to Mexico City, and later again to his local Bosnia after studying he’d been charged with homicide. He was once arrested in London and was once later extradited again to Texas to stand fees, in step with KTRK-TV.

“This man killed two people, including the mother of his children, and tried to flee the country to escape responsibility,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stated. “We know that domestic violence can escalate to murder, and that is why it is so important to seek justice for the victims in cases like this.”

Prosecutors famous that Suljanovic had an extended historical past of home abuse involving his slain spouse previous to her homicide.

“She had been verbally and physically abused by him. And since she was born and raised in Mexico, she didn’t have citizenship of her own and probably didn’t feel like she could leave, she couldn’t go anywhere,” Assistant District Attorney Lauren Bard stated, FOX 26 Houston reported.