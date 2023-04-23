Trinity High teacher accused of improper relationship with student, Euless police say

Authorities in Euless have reported that they think that there are extra sufferers within the case of Ruben Francisco Martin, a 29-year-old teacher at Trinity High School, who has been accused of having a relationship with an underage scholar. Martin, additionally operating as an assistant wrestling trainer on the identical college, has been charged with enticing in an improper relationship with a 16-year-old highschool scholar. Reports state that the police are urging any individual with information in regards to the case to come back ahead.

The fees towards Martin had been reported to police on April eleventh. After the police won the file, they issued a warrant for Martin’s arrest. The suspect used to be ready to offer an legal professional who organized for his give up. Martin used to be booked into the Tarrant County prison on Thursday, with a bail quantity of $25,000 positioned towards him. According to data, it’s unclear who Martin’s legal professional is.

Following a remark from the Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, who knowledgeable government in regards to the allegations towards Martin, the varsity district reportedly knowledgeable regulation enforcement, initiated its personal investigation, and positioned Martin on administrative depart. The district affirms its intent to paintings intently with the native police division within the investigation.

In a written remark, the varsity reiterated its dedication to uphold scholar protection, which it perspectives as the highest precedence. Behavior this is deemed beside the point with a scholar is regarded as to be in violation of the rules of the establishment, and as such, is regarded as an insupportable offense.

Euless police have stated they imagine that Martin may have extra sufferers, and feature appealed to any individual with any information in regards to the case to touch Detective Patrick Cunningham at 817-685-1559.