Tributes pour in for Tina Turner: “Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul”





On Wednesday, Tina Turner, certainly one of the global’s maximum a success and iconic entertainers, passed on to the great beyond at the age of 83. Turner, referred to as the “Queen of Rock n’ Roll,” had a profession that spanned many years and earned her generations of enthusiasts. Following news of her loss of life, musicians, actors and politicians posted tributes expressing their condolences.

Actress Angela Bassett, who portrayed Turner in the 1993 biographical movie “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” wrote on Instagram: “Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

Singer Bryan Adams, who recorded the duet “It’s Only Love” with Turner in 1985, tweeted, “I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends.” Mick Jagger, who carried out and toured with Turner, tweeted an image of them in combination and wrote, “She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

John Fogerty, who wrote “Proud Mary,” which Turner lined in 1971, wrote that he was once “deeply sad” to listen to about her loss of life. R&B famous person Ciara tweeted, “Heaven has gained an angel.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame paid tribute to Turner’s legacy via noting she reimagined the function of a Black lady in rock & roll. NASA additionally tweeted a tribute, announcing, “Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

President Joe Biden launched a commentary calling Turner “a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever.” Other celebrities, together with Diana Ross, Bette Middler, Diane Warren, George Takei, Maria Shriver and Mia Farrow, additionally shared their condolences on social media.

Turner’s legacy as a skilled and fierce icon will proceed to encourage generations to return.

