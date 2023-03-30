Travis County celebrated teaching Black history, despite attempts to ban it

The Travis County Commissioners Court officially proclaimed February 2023 as Black History Month in a unanimous vote last month. The proclamation was made in conjunction with the Austin Independent School District’s celebration of African American heritage.

Commissioners drew attention to the fact that the proclamation stood in stark contrast to efforts to ban the teaching of the history of how minorities were treated in America.

“African American history is also American history, regardless of what the governor says, and we proudly highlight notable African Americans and events that have shaped American history and contributed to American culture,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Travillion, reading the proclamation.

“I just want to say I think people need to pay attention to the efforts to literally ban the teaching of the history of this country of how we treated minorities,” said Commissioner Brigid Shea. “It is profoundly undemocratic that our state or current state leadership is now saying, ‘We cannot teach this.’ It’s history and we need to understand it.”

Dr. Carter G. Woodson created Black History Week in 1925, according to the county proclamation. It was first celebrated in February 1926 because both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln have February birthdays.

“In February 1969, students and educators at Kent State University proposed the first Black History Month and began to celebrate it in February of 1970,” Travillion said, continuing to read from the proclamation. “And in February 1976, President (Gerald) Ford, drawing on the patriotic significance of the Bicentennial, issued a statement on the importance of Black History Month to all Americans.”

Travillion said there were efforts to ban books that highlight Black history. Because of the pattern, he said it was especially important for young people to know the history.

“I’m happy that we worked together on this,” said Travillion. “It is a particularly difficult time when we look at rules for voter suppression.”

Travillion pointed to legislation that would bar University of Texas students from voting on campus, as well as bills introduced in Waller County and Prairie View.

“They did not want students to participate,” Travillion said. “And we should remember that voting rights were purchased with blood and we have to be vigilant about saying that we are a democracy.”

“This theme is especially relevant in 2023, when there are efforts nationwide to de-emphasize the teaching of American history as it relates to Americans of African descent. There are also efforts to ban books that highlight this history,” reads the proclamation.

