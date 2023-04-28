Train Derails in Wisconsin, Sending 2 Containers into Mississippi River

A BNSF freight teach derailed on Thursday in southwestern Wisconsin, injuring 4 team individuals, sending two boxes into the Mississippi River however inflicting no environmental injury, officers stated.

BNSF stated in a commentary that the teach derailed at about 12:15 p.m. native time close to the village of De Soto, Wis., which hugs the Mississippi River, close to the border of Iowa and Minnesota.

Two of the 3 locomotives and an unknown selection of vehicles sporting “freight of all kinds” have been concerned, the commentary stated. Two boxes went into the Mississippi River, however they didn’t include hazardous fabrics, the commentary stated, however officers later added that they didn’t understand how many vehicles have been in the river.

Some of the boxes that derailed at the shore contained paint, lithium-ion batteries and oxygen, stated Jim Hackett, Crawford County’s emergency control director, at a news convention Thursday evening. The fabrics didn’t pose a danger to the general public as a result of they remained on land, he stated.