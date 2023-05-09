Toyota Ranks Fourth On DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies For Diversity List

DiversityInc has named the Plano-headquartered Toyota North America among its 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity, ranking the automotive manufacturer fourth out of 150 companies in America.

This is the second consecutive year that Toyota has placed fourth on DiversityInc’s annual list of the most diverse companies, in addition to being the only automotive manufacturer to make an appearance in the top 10.

- Advertisement -

“Everyone—at every level—has an important role to play in creating an inclusive and diverse culture for the common good,” said Tellis Bethel, chief diversity officer and group vice president of social innovation, Toyota Motor North America. “Diversity and inclusion unlock innovation, as well as opportunity for an equitable future. Together, we can create limitless possibilities for all.”

Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 list has recognized the country’s top businesses for diversity and inclusion management on an annual basis.

According to a release, DiversityInc’s rankings are empirically driven and based on company-submitted data that falls under six key areas which include Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workforce Practices, Supplier Diversity and Philanthropy.

- Advertisement -

In addition to being honored as a top 50 company for diversity for the 16th year straight, Toyota North America also received special recognition in a number of different areas by Diversity Inc.

The other areas with which the automotive company was recognized included No. 1 Top Company for LGBTQ Employees, No. 1 Top Company for Talent Acquisition for Women of Color, No. 2 Top Company for Asian Executives, No. 2 Top Company for Black Executives, No. 3 Top Company for Female Executives, among others.

“As we transition to a mobility company, we recognize the transformative power of innovative thinking that only comes with diversity of thought and experience,” said Bethel. “That’s why it’s a core mission to recognize and celebrate diversity at all levels, to drive a culture of inclusion where every team member can thrive and provide equal access to education for the jobs of tomorrow.”

- Advertisement -

For more information on Toyota’s Diversity and Inclusion efforts, head to ToyotaEffect.com.

Related