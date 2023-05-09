Top 2023 NFL players by jersey number: From Calvin Ridley to Aaron Donald, a 0-99 ranking





The age-old debate of whether or not it’s the participant or the jersey that makes the soccer big name has been raging for years. While it can be the previous, there is not any denying that uniforms, and in particular jersey numbers, hang a particular position in lots of NFL players’ hearts. In fresh years, the league has accepted talent positions to put on unmarried digits, and beginning in 2023, the No. 0 may also sign up for the rotation, marking a extra various cloth wardrobe for the sport’s stars.

Certain jersey numbers have develop into synonymous with the NFL’s highest skills, similar to Patrick Mahomes’ purple No. 15 and Aaron Donald’s blue No. 99. With this in thoughts, we have now analyzed each unmarried digit, from 0-99, to establish the most productive participant to put on every quantity for the impending 2023 season. Here is the breakdown:

No.11 – Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (Age: 28):

One of the primary players to declare the NFL’s latest digit, Ridley has simplest performed 5 video games during the last two years however is poised to be one among Trevor Lawrence’s peak goals in Jacksonville.

No. 12 – Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (Age: 25):

Shared by younger, dynamic quarterbacks similar to Justin Fields, Kyler Murray, and Tua Tagovailoa, No. 12 is an exhilarating quantity. While Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is the one true pageant for Hurts, the emerging dual-threat quarterback is stable and unshakable, making him our pick out.

No. 23 – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos (Age: 23):

The younger Broncos duvet guy will get the brink over fellow nook Darius Slay Jr. and wideouts D.J. Moore and Amari Cooper. With his self belief at the outdoor, he is helping buoy a feisty Denver protection.

No. 3 – Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos (Age: 34):

While Chargers S Derwin James is also the extra electrifying skill, we are not utterly writing off Wilson after his erratic Broncos debut. He has owned No. 3 for a decade, and Sean Payton has what it takes to revive him.

No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (Age: 30):

Solid and stable, Prescott will get the nod over fellow QBs Derek Carr and Deshaun Watson, with Vikings RB Dalvin Cook no longer some distance at the back of.

No. 22 – Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins (Age: 28):

Although his high years is also within the rearview, the previous Rams stud stays a No. 1 duvet guy as he relocates to Miami. Wild playing cards for the longer term: 49ers QB Trey Lance and Colts QB Anthony Richardson.

No. 6 – DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (Age: 24):

Far extra bodily than his slim body would counsel, Smith nonetheless does not get just about sufficient love for his alpha presence in a WR room headlined by Pro Bowler A.J. Brown.

No. 7 – Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys (Age: 24):

It’s a tricky name between NFC East defensive forces, however Diggs has been a pick out artist for fairly longer in Dallas than Eagles cross rusher Haason Reddick.

No. 8 – Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets (Age: 39):

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has had this quantity on lock for a few years, however whilst he nonetheless outdoes Rodgers in sheer play-making talent, the ex-Packers big name is due for a revival with Gang Green, swapping out of his signature No. 12 threads. Other runner-ups: Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones, Kyle Pitts, and Jaycee Horn.

No. 9 – Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (Age: 26):

The NFL’s coolest cat this aspect of Jalen Hurts, Burrow has briefly made No. 9 his personal in a town that after overflowed with Carson Palmer jerseys. He simply beats runners-up Packers WR Christian Watson and Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

No. 10 – Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (Age: 25):

This is a loaded quantity, with WRs Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, and DeAndre Hopkins all dressed in it. But Herbert’s laser arm has saved Los Angeles afloat.

No. 11 – Micah Parsons, DE, Dallas Cowboys (Age: 24):

Another NFC East struggle right here, with Eagles WR A.J. Brown a authentic candidate. Parsons is principally the center of Dallas’ “D,” then again, without reference to the place he strains up as a cross rusher.

No. 83 – Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants (Age: 30):

Saints WR Chris Olave may well be worthy already, however Waller, when wholesome, is as shut to an uncoverable pass-catcher as there may be. New York’s counting him to be Daniel Jones’ highest buddy.

No. 13 – Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Age: 30):

Maybe one day 49ers QB Brock Purdy will scouse borrow it, however Evans has been doing it so neatly for goodbye in Tampa Bay as a big-bodied downfield menace.

No. 14 – Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills (Age: 29):

This quantity may be house to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Chris Godwin, DK Metcalf, and George Pickens. But Diggs is a residing, respiring route-running hospital as Josh Allen’s go-to.

No. 15 – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (Age: 27):

The face of the NFL, Mahomes does not simply break any and all “competition” for No. 15 at this time. He and Packers legend Bart Starr are already in competition for all-time bragging rights.

No. 16 – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Age: 23):

Arguably the following large factor underneath middle, the previous No. 1 pick out simply edges Lions QB Jared Goff in provide and long term upside.

No. 17 – Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (Age: 27):

The WRs publish a combat right here — Davante Adams, Jaylen Waddle, and Garrett Wilson are all bona fide game-changers. But Allen stays a top-five dual-threat in a crowded crop of AFC gunslingers.

No. 18 – Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (Age: 24):

Few players have seized keep watch over of a quantity so briefly. Jefferson merits all of the MVP buzz he is gotten as a clean, explosive catalyst of the entirety Minnesota does offensively.

No. 19 – Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers (Age: 27):

An excellent Swiss Army knife for the 49ers’ run-heavy offense, he at all times instructions consideration with the ball in his arms.

No. 20 – Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys (Age: 26):

You may just make a case for Jets RB Breece Hall or Steelers CB Patrick Peterson, however Pollard is a confirmed do-it-all again with burst, and now he is poised to in the end deal with full-time tasks in Dallas.

No. 21 – Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills (Age: 32):

Though older, like fellow No. 21 Stephon Gilmore, Poyer’s savvy center-field presence is helping anchor Buffalo’s playoff “D.”

No. 22 – Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (Age: 29):

A bulldozer ultimately wears down, however Henry stays the NFL’s maximum enforcing ball-carrier after years as Tennessee’s rock.

No. 23 – Quandre Diggs, S, San Francisco 49ers (Age: 27):

The ex-Panthers big name rejuvenated his profession after relocating to San Francisco in 2022. As lengthy as he is at the discipline, he is as dependable as they arrive as a multipurpose protection



