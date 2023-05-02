TMKOC producer Asit Kumar Modi claims Shailesh Lodha quit over ‘minor tiff’; latter says will respond with “all documents” : Bollywood News

Shailesh Lodha Asit Kumar Moditwo outstanding participants of the forged staff of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC)have made headlines ever for the reason that former quit the display. In a up to date developmentit was once reported that he sued the manufacturing area over alleged non-payment of dues breach of contract. Though the makers remained tight-lipped previousAsit Kumar Modi has determined to wreck his silence over the subject.

TMKOC producer Asit Kumar Modi claims Shailesh Lodha quit over ‘minor tiff’; latter says will respond with “all documents”

In an interplay with ETimeModi defined that a few months agohe gained a realize about unpaid duesbut couldn’t understthe reason why as a result of he “hadn’t refused” to transparent them. As a producerhis corporate have been reminding Shailesh to transparent his duesbut the actor was once unresponsive didn’t fulfil the essential formalities. The portal quoted the producer announcing“He wanted to take up work outside participate in kavi sammelansbut Taarak Mehta is a daily soap with an ensemble castit was not possible to accommodate his request. We had a minor tiff over it in April last yearafter which he never returned to shoot.”

Giving extra main points in their falloutAsit added that during September of ultimate yearthe makers of the display changed Shailesh with Sachin Shroff when he didn’t go back. As in keeping with Asitit isn’t suitable for Shailesh to make use of his couplets poems to “target” him. Asit expressed his harm over the situationgiven that he Shailesh in the past shared a favorable courting.

Laterthe portal reached out to Lodha to touch upon Asit’s declare. AlternativelyShailesh declined to remark at the ongoing caseciting that it’s sub judice. Howeverhe discussed that he has been a longtime poet since 1981 is assured that he can give documented proof to handle every of Asit’s claims.

