Titans rookie RB Tyjae Spears addresses report that he doesn’t have an ACL in one knee: ‘I’m healthy’





The Tennessee Titans brought about a stir once they selected Tyjae Spears, a working again from Tulane, with the 81st pick out in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although many enthusiasts have been serious about the dynamic playmaker, a report from NFL Media briefly dampened enthusiasm. Ian Rapoport mentioned at the NFL Network that Spears had suffered two torn ACLs in the previous. Tests printed a complete thickness cartilage loss and that there used to be no ACL in his knee. Additionally, Spears has arthritis, making it unclear how lengthy he will be capable to play in the NFL. Some even puzzled if he could be a “one-contract guy.”

During rookie minicamp, Spears used to be requested a number of instances concerning the report, and he claimed that he used to be wholesome and had participated absolutely in all actions. He had a a hit season in Tulane, score 5th in the FBS in dashing yards with 1,581 yards and tying for the third-most dashing touchdowns (19). He additionally inspired with 205 yards and 4 touchdowns on 17 carries in the Cotton Bowl towards USC.

Titans head trainer Mike Vrabel and normal supervisor Ran Carthon have been requested about Spears’ medicals on draft night time. Vrabel mentioned that Spears had performed many productive snaps and used to be a complete player right through the week on the Senior Bowl. However, passing over different positional must draft a backup working again and not using a ACL in the 1/3 spherical shocked many.

The Titans already have big name working again Derrick Henry on their roster, so Spears could be a real dual-threat weapon out of the backfield and a change-of-pace choice in the run sport. Nevertheless, Rapoport’s report raised considerations concerning the knowledge of the Titans’ number of Spears. Despite this, the working again used to be assured and dismissive of the report’s implications.



