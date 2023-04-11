Timothee Chalamet`s singing skills shine in Bob Dylan biopic, says director







Actor Timothee Chalamet is able to play Bob Dylan at the giant display and he’ll be doing his personal singing. Director James Mangold teased his upcoming film in a brand new interview with Collider all through the Star Wars Celebration in London, reviews Variety.

He used to be requested if the `Bones and All` actor would sing and he replied: “Of course!”

The `Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny` director talked concerning the second in time the movie will happen, which he expects to start out filming in August.

“It`s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob – a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years,” Mangold instructed the e-newsletter.

“First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.”

Director added: “It`s such an interesting true story at about such an interesting moment in the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger to Joan Baez, all have a role to play in this movie.”

It used to be again in January 2020 when Searchlight showed the Bob Dylan biopic with Mangold and Chalamet hooked up.

At the time of the announcement, it wasn`t identified if Timothee Chalamet would sing Dylan`s songs but it surely used to be identified that he had began taking guitar classes in preparation for the position.

