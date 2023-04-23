Times staff honored in Texas Managing Editors journalism contest





The El Paso Times has won most sensible accolades for his or her outstanding paintings in 2022, focusing on key topics comparable to mass migration on the U.S.-Mexico border, the arguable personal border wall, a singular document on conceivable binational answers to decrease the affect of the following pandemic, and town’s full of life arts tradition. The awards rite, hosted by way of the Texas Managing Editors affiliation, acknowledges outstanding journalism all the way through Texas. El Paso Times’ journalists and photographers won a complete of 14 awards, together with 5 first-place honours in more than a few classes.

Competing in the contest’s Class AA, which incorporates media organisations with a staff of 9 to nineteen newshounds, The El Paso Times strongly represented their journalistic excellence. Dino Chiecchi, a revered El Paso Times former most sensible editor, used to be awarded the Jack Douglas Award in popularity of his provider to Texas journalism, with a focal point on supporting Texas newshounds and serving as an auctioneer for the organisation’s Buster Haas Minority Internship and Scholarship fundraiser.

Furthermore, El Paso Matters and El Paso Inc., each primarily based in El Paso, have been additionally singled out for his or her investigative and have journalism abilities in the statewide contest, successful most sensible accolades. Reporter Lauren Villagran used to be awarded two first-place awards for her exemplary video and her distinctiveness reporting, all the way through which she used to be a part of the staff documenting a migrant circle of relatives’s adventure on probably the most final buses despatched to New York City all the way through the migrant asylum disaster.

- Advertisement -

Visual journalist Omar Ornelas, Villagran’s colleague, shared the first-place video award along with her, and likewise won the first-place honours in news pictures for his poignant symbol of a migrant lady collapsing in a while after being returned to Mexico. Reporter Vic Kolenc gained the first-place award for his industry document at the bankrupt personal border wall venture in West El Paso. The Judge praised Kolenc for his superb reporting paintings, describing it as well-executed and expertly written.

Moreover, Lead Content Coach Samuel Gaytan’s spectacular marketing campaign for The El Paso Times to spotlight town’s colourful artwork tradition and gifted native artists on their platforms, used to be additionally identified. The protection used to be incessantly featured on 1A each Friday. Gaytan used to be awarded the 1st position in remark and grievance for his exceptional article on Diego “Robot” Martinez’s “Peace Love Dope Death” artwork exhibition. The quotation praised Gaytan’s article for offering a deeper figuring out of the artwork.

The El Paso Times’ particular document by way of Villagran and previous El Paso Times Reporter Martha Pskowski, in the hunt for binational answers in preparation for the following pandemic, used to be the runner-up in group journalism. The multipart document integrated the headline: “‘Too many people died for us to walk away’: Renewed US, Mexico cooperation vital to saving lives in the next pandemic.”

- Advertisement -

The Times’ editor, Tim Archuleta, recognised the exhausting paintings put in by way of the newshounds, describing the effects from the 2022 contest as “a tribute to talented journalists in our community and their significant impact to Texas journalism.” He conveyed his happiness that their newshounds’ paintings used to be recognised as being probably the greatest, and expressed his optimism about connecting El Paso to Texas, the country, and Mexico.

Here is a breakdown of the El Paso Times’ different award-winning paintings:

– Villagran, time limit writing, 2nd position, Migrants pass en masse

– Villagran, megastar breaking news document of the 12 months, 2nd position, Migrants pass en masse

– Staff, megastar on-line document of the 12 months, 2nd position, Tale of 2 mass shootings

– Ornelas, photojournalism, 3rd position, Entry now not indexed

– Former El Paso Times reporter Monica Ortiz Uribe, distinctiveness reporting, 3rd position, Latino Diversity

– Martha Pskowski, time limit writing, honourable point out, Entry now not indexed

– Ornelas, photojournalism, honourable point out, Entry now not indexed

– Staff, staff effort, honourable point out, Walmart mass capturing anniversary protection.