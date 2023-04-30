Timeline: Disney’s long feud with Ron DeSantis

The Walt Disney Co. is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), accusing him of violating the leisure large’s constitutional rights, teeing up a contentious court docket combat between two of Florida’s energy facilities.

It’s the most recent skirmish in an ongoing dispute between the Walt Disney World Resort’s company father or mother and the state’s conservative governor. For greater than a yr, Disney has overtly hostile Republican-imposed restrictions in opposition to protecting problems like homosexuality and gender identification in public faculties. DeSantis, in the meantime, has criticized Disney as a “woke corporation” whilst running with the legislature to restrict its energy.