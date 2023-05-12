Time to Focus on Oneself

Tricky Clues

20A. You can “start a point” by way of starting a dialog, however on this case, the purpose is being scored on a tennis courtroom. The solution is the hard-to-return SPIN SERVE.

28A. The thinker RENE Girard coined the concept that of “mimetic desire” to provide an explanation for the phenomenon of needing one thing as a result of others want it as neatly.

34A. I recall to mind “Computer flow like [Insert → Picture → From File]” as a drop-down menu. But on the other hand I may not know anything at all, and I’ve a sense that the solution, CASCADING MENU, is a little other.

42A. I had heard of the band HAIM, which is the final title of the 3 sisters who make up the band, however used to be no longer instantly acquainted with their track. I did concentrate to their most up-to-date album, “Women in Music Pt. III,” and specifically favored “All That Ever Mattered.”