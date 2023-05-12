Time to Focus on Oneself

Jump to: Tricky Clues
FRIDAY PUZZLE — If you hang around on Crossword Twitter, you’ll have run into Enrique Henestroza Anguiano. Or no less than you’ll have clicked on a link he posted to resolve a puzzle in one of the crucial many venues to which he contributes.
This is Mr. Anguiano’s 6th New York Times Crossword and, with this one, he breaks clear of his early-to-mid-week puzzles with a themeless this is exceedingly vigorous.
I will generally inform when constructors have completed paintings on their phrase lists. The effects talk for themselves. In this puzzle, I specifically favored the staggered stack of debuts within the center: CASCADING MENU, ALL-TIME GREATS and the creator ISABEL ALLENDE. I additionally beloved IS THAT IT, TÊTE-À-TÊTE and the hat tip to one of the crucial best possible tv presentations of the Nineteen Nineties, “NEWS RADIO.” And I loved studying what a BEERAMID is. Besides being a portmanteau of “beer” and “pyramid,” it is usually a card sport with, because the web page DrinkPlays says, “a surprisingly high intoxication factor.”
Tricky Clues
20A. You can “start a point” by way of starting a dialog, however on this case, the purpose is being scored on a tennis courtroom. The solution is the hard-to-return SPIN SERVE.
28A. The thinker RENE Girard coined the concept that of “mimetic desire” to provide an explanation for the phenomenon of needing one thing as a result of others want it as neatly.
34A. I recall to mind “Computer flow like [Insert → Picture → From File]” as a drop-down menu. But on the other hand I may not know anything at all, and I’ve a sense that the solution, CASCADING MENU, is a little other.
42A. I had heard of the band HAIM, which is the final title of the 3 sisters who make up the band, however used to be no longer instantly acquainted with their track. I did concentrate to their most up-to-date album, “Women in Music Pt. III,” and specifically favored “All That Ever Mattered.”
1D. When I used to be elevating my kids, it might were the most efficient present ever if I had gotten a complete ME DAY to center of attention on myself. I used to be basically in one-hour “me time” territory.
9D. One day I’m hoping to make it out to Tulare County, Calif., to see the unbelievable TREE named General Sherman. It is 275 toes tall and greater than 36 toes in diameter on the base.
23D. I’m an old-school clue creator, and to start with, the clue “Brand whose ‘B’ stands for ‘brush’” sounded bizarre to me. The solution is ORAL B, and it sort of feels to me that the usage of the “B” within the clue when it’s a part of the solution is breaking a setting up rule. Then once more, It’s not that i am adversarial to breaking regulations, so I’m simply going to shrug this one off.
Constructor Notes
I’m commemorated to proportion this themeless crossword with New York Times solvers!
It’s my first themeless in The Times. I’m proud of the entire vibe and the non-public touches during. Some of my favourite solutions are the sassy IS THAT IT; a SPIN SERVE that works wonders for us tennis lefties; ISABEL ALLENDE, who’s in point of fact one of the crucial ALL TIME GREATS; and my outdated woodwind phase, the CLARINETS. I’m additionally happy that a lot of my clues made it via enhancing most commonly intact, together with those for EDT, BOA, NEST EGGS, HENS, BIG LEAD, FADES, RING and ENE.
