TikTok on counteroffensive amid talk of ban in US

There are actually greater than 150 million Americans on TikTok, in line with the corporate’s CEO.

LONDON, UK — TikTok went on a counteroffensive Tuesday amid expanding Western pressure over cybersecurity and misinformation concerns, rolling out up to date laws and requirements for content material as its CEO warned in opposition to a imaginable U.S. ban on the Chinese-owned video sharing app.

CEO Shou Zi Chew is scheduled to seem Thursday sooner than U.S. congressional lawmakers, who will grill him in regards to the corporate's privateness and data-security practices and dating with the Chinese executive.

Chew said in a TikTok video that the listening to “comes at a pivotal moment” for the corporate, after lawmakers introduced measures that might enlarge the Biden management’s authority to enact a U.S. ban on the app, which the CEO mentioned greater than 150 million Americans use.

“Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok. Now this could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you,” mentioned Chew, who was once dressed casually in denims and blue hoodie, with the dome of the U.S. Capitol in Washington in the background.

"I'll be testifying before Congress this week to share all that we're are doing to protect Americans using the app," he mentioned.

TikTok app has come below hearth in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific, the place a rising quantity of governments have banned TikTok from units used for professional trade over worries it poses dangers to cybersecurity and information privateness or might be used to push pro-Beijing narratives and misinformation.

So a long way, there is not any proof to indicate this has came about or that TikTok has became over consumer records to the Chinese executive, as some of its critics have argued it will do.

Our CEO, Shou Chew, stocks a different message on behalf of all of the TikTok workforce to thank our neighborhood of 150 million Americans forward of his congressional listening to later this week.

Norway and the Netherlands on Tuesday warned apps like TikTok must no longer be put in on telephones issued to executive workers, each bringing up safety or intelligence businesses.

There’s a “high risk” if TikTok or Telegram are put in on units that experience get admission to to “internal digital infrastructure or services,” Norway’s justice ministry mentioned, with out offering additional main points.

TikTok additionally rolled out up to date laws and requirements for content material and customers in a reorganized set of neighborhood tips that come with 8 ideas to steer content material moderation selections.

“These principles are based on our commitment to uphold human rights and aligned with international legal frameworks,” mentioned Julie de Bailliencourt, TikTok’s international head of product coverage.

She mentioned TikTok strives to be truthful, give protection to human dignity and steadiness freedom of expression with fighting hurt.

The tips, which take impact April 21, have been repackaged from TikTok’s current laws with further main points and explanations.

Among the extra important adjustments are further information about its restrictions on deepfakes, sometimes called artificial media created by way of synthetic intelligence generation. TikTok extra obviously spells out its coverage, announcing all deepfakes or manipulated content material that display lifelike scenes should be classified to signify they are faux or altered in a way.

TikTok had prior to now banned deepfakes that deceive audience about real-world occasions and motive hurt. Its up to date tips say deepfakes of non-public figures and younger persons are additionally no longer allowed.

Deepfakes of public figures are OK in sure contexts, akin to for inventive or tutorial content material, however no longer for political or industrial endorsements.