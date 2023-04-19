Tiger Woods undergoes ankle surgery: 15-time major champ faced with more rehab after withdrawing from Masters

Tiger Woods underwent surgical procedure on his ankle which would possibly result in the 15-time major champion lacking some vital time for the rest of the 2022-23 season. The surgical procedure was once a “subtalar fusion procedure” to handle one of the crucial problems he is dealt with since his automobile coincidence in February 2021.

“Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture,” learn a commentary posted to Woods’ Twitter account on Wednesday. “It was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful. Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.

Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters during the third round after making the cut for the 23rd consecutive year. He was in obvious pain at Augusta National as the inclement conditions did damage to his body, and Woods withdrew before what would have been a round-and-a-half slog on Sunday morning.

His next presumed appearance would theoretically be at the PGA Championship in May, but this news obviously casts a ton of doubt on that as well as the other majors — the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club and Open Championship at Hoylake — set to take place later this year.

Woods said at the Masters that he’s not necessarily optimistic about the future.

"I do not know how many more [Masters] I have in me," said Woods. "So just to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories."

What’s perhaps most interesting is that Woods felt this procedure was big enough to announce, which is not always the case when it comes to Big Cat. He spoke in November at the Hero World Challenge about some procedures he had on his leg that went unannounced.

Q. Early on when you were talking about your year in golf, you mentioned a couple of procedures that you had this year. I’m not sure I was aware of those. What procedures do you have?

Woods: “I had a pair surgical procedures, sure.”

Q. Can you elaborate?

Woods: “Nope.”

Q. Can you assert when?

Woods: “In the past.”

Q. In the previous.

Woods: “This year.”

So, this one was once clearly vital … or more vital than many others.

Woods has performed in 4 major championships since his automobile coincidence, and completed only one: closing yr’s Masters wherein he completed forty seventh. He withdrew from the PGA Championship after 3 rounds, skipped the U.S. Open, neglected the minimize on the Open Championship and withdrew from this yr’s Masters.