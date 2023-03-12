Three women missing two weeks after traveling from Texas to Mexico

Three women were missing since traveling from Texas to Mexico to promote clothes at a flea marketplace greater than two weeks in the past, government stated Friday.

Marina Perez Rios, 48; her more youthful sister Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47; and their good friend Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, crossed the border from Peñitas, Texas, into Mexico on Feb. 24, in accordance to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Peñitas Police Chief Roel Bermea stated Friday the women have been traveling in a inexperienced mid-Nineties Chevy Silverado to a flea marketplace within the town of Montemorelos, within the state of Nuevo Leon, after they disappeared.

Peñitas, a small border town close to McAllen, Texas, is situated a couple of hundred yards from the Rio Grande River. It is roughly a 3 hour force from there to Montemorelos. The two sisters live within the Texas the city. It is unclear the place Saenz lives.

The husband of one of the most women instructed police he had spoken to his spouse by way of telephone whilst she was once traveling to Mexico. He changed into involved when he could not achieve her later on and reported her missing to police.

Officials on the state prosecutor’s administrative center stated they have got been investigating the women’s disappearance since Monday, and the FBI stated Friday it was once conscious about the topic. Authorities have remained in large part quiet in regards to the case another way, one thing Bermea stated Friday was once a results of the being a world topic.

“We did contact the FBI to let them know the ladies were considered missing,” Bermea told native station KRGV, including that there is “not much we can do ourselves” in a missing individuals case abroad.

The Attorney General’s Office of Nuevo León, which is main the investigation, stated Tuesday that U.S. government had now not intervened within the seek for the reason that women are Mexican nationals dwelling within the U.S., reasonably than American voters missing in another country.

Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, Marina Perez Rios, and Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz were missing since Feb. 24.

AP

The administrative center stated in a observation on the time that seek operations for the women have been being performed day-to-day, and that drones, all-terrain automobiles, and dogs have been deployed. The observation additionally published that investigators are making an attempt to coordinate with government within the neighboring state of Tamaulipas to enhance the hunt there, noting that the women’s households imagine “that the event occurred there.”

Coverage of the women’s disappearance has been scant, particularly when put next to the high-profile kidnapping and homicide of U.S. voters in Mexico’s northern town of Matamoros previous this month. The deadly March 3 incident concerned 4 Americans — Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown, LaTavia Washington McGee, and Eric Williams — who have been reportedly traveling to Mexico for a tummy tuck process.

Pictures from the scene confirmed an indication pointing towards the world bridge within the background, a sign of simply how shut the assault was once to the border. The crew’s automobile crashed and was once shot by way of attackers. The 4 passengers have been pulled from their van, loaded right into a pickup truck, and brought away by way of closely armed narcos.

This week’s huge seek for the gang concerned squads of Mexican infantrymen and National Guard troops. Woodard and Brown have been killed in Mexico, whilst McGee and Williams have been rescued and taken again to the U.S.