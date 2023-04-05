Thousands of dollars worth of rare roses stolen from garden at Florida college

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland college is house to at least one of probably the most numerous collections of rare roses within the nation, however somebody has stolen some of the rarest ones.

Ruth’s Rose Garden at Florida Southern College is one of the prettiest spots on campus.

“I just took a test, actually, so it’s nice to come here and decompress and look at the flowers and the birds and everything in between my classes,” mentioned Dawn Stanczyk.

The garden holds 200 sorts of roses. It is probably the most genetically numerous assortment within the Southeast United States.

“People who know roses from rose societies often come to see some of the rarer varieties that you just don’t find in other gardens, especially in Florida,” mentioned Dr. Malcolm Manners, Florida Southern College horticulture professor.

Dr. Malcolm Manners was once as soon as named the “Great Rosarian of the World.” He mentioned the roses grown within the garden are phase of the varsity’s program that remedies roses from a illness referred to as rose mosaic, after which provide them to nurseries around the globe.

The garden has supplied roses to nurseries within the U.S., Canada, Bermuda, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Ahead of the wonderful springtime bloom, Dr. Manners made an unsightly discovery. Someone snuck into the garden and snipped about 100 “cuttings” from the Safrano rose bush and Pulich Children bush, the rarest within the garden.

“This is the first time I’ve ever noticed where an entire bush was completely harvested, so it’s not going to have any flowers for this spring,” Manners mentioned.

The horticulture professor estimates about $2,500 worth of rose cuttings had been stolen. He believes the rose robber is taking a look to make a benefit from the original crops.

“We don’t think they were taking them for cut flowers. The buds would’ve been too small. Probably they’re going to propagate them from cuttings and make new plants, probably for sale,” mentioned Manners.

It shall be a yr till the Pulich Children blooms once more.