Reaching Nutbush, a speck of a Tennessee the town between Memphis and Nashville, calls for exiting Interstate 40, simply after the tourism billboard plastered with Tina Turner’s photograph, passing the Tina Turner Museum and using up the Tina Turner Highway, which ends up in the city’s signal mentioning it the “Birthplace of Tina Turner.”

There’s little question over Nutbush’s declare to repute.

The iconic singer didn’t come again incessantly. Hardly ever, actually. Years in the past, when David Letterman requested her why on his talk show, she answered, “There’s nothing to go back to, really.”

But after Ms. Turner died final week at her chateau in Switzerland, the citizens of Nutbush discovered that means because the repository of Tina Turner’s foundation tale, her beginnings as Anna Mae Bullock.