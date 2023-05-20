This Tenement Building’s History Involved a Gilded Age Con Artist

The tenement on East Seventh Street the place I reside was once inbuilt 1893, when a monetary disaster within the United States had began to corrode a fabled, materialistic and short-lived time referred to as the Gilded Age, chronicled maximum just lately within the HBO sequence of the similar title.

The development’s authentic proprietor, Sigmund B. Steinmann — who as soon as abducted a kid violinist, amongst different crimes — represented the generation vividly sufficient to have his personal tale line at the display.

- Advertisement -

Akin to now, it was once a time of serious wealth and nice poverty. My East Village walk-up took in immigrants enduring the latter. Mr. Steinmann and a trade spouse financed it for an estimated $21,000. It had 22 flats, every round 325 sq. ft. No doubt a tale was once at the back of each door.

But Mr. Steinmann gave the impression to be in a league of his personal when it got here to chicanery and exploits of the time. So I got down to examine him and, in consequence, my house of 32 years.