‘This is secret information’: Trump on audio recording talks about not declassifying documents

The recording used to be a part of an interview the previous president gave for a ebook.

Former President Donald Trump stated on an audio recording in 2021 that he had taken categorised information with him to his Florida house after leaving the White House, ABC News has showed.

Trump is heard on the audio recording pronouncing, as described to ABC News, “As president I could have declassified, but now I can’t.”

The recording, first reported Friday morning by CNN, used to be made as a part of an interview Trump gave for a ebook and used to be got through the particular recommend’s staff.

According to a portion of the transcript of the decision got through ABC News, Trump is heard acknowledging that the file he claims to have is “highly confidential” and “secret.”

“Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this. This was done by the military and given to me,” a transcript of the audio got through ABC News says.

The transcript seems to signify that Trump is appearing the file in query to these within the room.

It says, “Well, with Milley — uh, let me see that, I’ll show you an example. He said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn’t that amazing? I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him. They presented me this — this is off the record, but — they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him,” the transcript stated. “We looked at some. This was him. This wasn’t done by me, this was him. All sorts of stuff — pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found, isn’t that amazing? This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this. This was done by the military and given to me.”

This is a creating tale. Check again for updates.