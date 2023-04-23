This clam pizza recipe takes 10 minutes and is a taste of Connecticut

French Bread Clam Pizza Total time:10 min - Advertisement - Servings:2 Total time:10 min Servings:2

There’s a pizza available in the market without a tomato sauce and no mozzarella. It has clams — now and again nonetheless of their shell — plus, some would say sacrilegiously, pecorino Romano cheese, together with garlic, dried chile, and possibly oregano or parsley. It dollars such a lot of pizza conventions that it couldn’t were engineered and focus-grouped in a lab. Instead, the white clam pie from New Haven, Conn., is an alchemy of a particular time, position and exertions drive, and it’s so deliriously just right — piquant, briny, shiny — that it’s value ripping off at house.

Frank Pepe is well known because the originator of New Haven-style pizza and particularly the white clam pizza. He began via promoting two types of pizza out of a pushcart to manufacturing unit employees sooner than opening his eating place in 1925. It stays open and the longest-running pizza joint within the house, albeit in a other location down the street.

The pizza he made used to be very similar to the pizza in his homeland of Naples, with a skinny crust and a rather rainy middle. His pizzas had been a little crisper, even though, with vital char as a result of they had been cooked in coal ovens, which burn warmer and drier than the picket fireplace of Neapolitan pizzas.

At Pepe’s, additionally they served uncooked, freshly shucked littlenecks from close by Rhode Island as an appetizer, and one way or the other, one day within the Nineteen Sixties, in a tale that’s misplaced to historical past, the ones clams made it atop a white pizza. Excuse me, apizza, to make use of the Connecticut-Neapolitan vernacular, or “abeets” for brief.

This toast has equivalent attraction and flavors as the ones New Haven pies, but it surely’s made with staples chances are you’ll also have in your house at this time (no clam-shucking for you). Stir in combination canned clams with a heady aggregate of pecorino cheese, garlic, dried oregano, lemon zest and pink pepper flakes. Lightly toast some bread below the broiler; this may well be a slice of sourdough, a cut up French roll or no matter you might have available. An English muffin can be pleasant. Spoon the clam combination onto the bread, then broil till effervescent, simply a few minutes. Somewhat singe across the edges of the bread will remind you of the coal-fire char of the unique.

You may’ve stuck on already, however this toast comes in combination extremely briefly; it’s a perfect meal for crazed lunchtimes or late-night dinners. I’ve began making a double or triple batch of the clam combination and holding it available within the refrigerator to dole it out even faster. Without native clams and a coal oven that eclipses 1000°F, are you able to make a white clam pie at house? No, and sure … type of. These toasts are a mere slice of the true deal, sufficient to tide you over till you’ll be able to make a pilgrimage to New Haven.

While this is a glorious lunch or dinner for 2, you’ll be able to additionally double the clam topping, use a complete baguette, then lower into small items for a crowd. In position of a baguette, you’ll be able to additionally use your favourite French bread or hero roll halved around the equator.

Make Ahead: The clam combination will also be refrigerated as much as 2 days prematurely. Broil proper sooner than serving.

1 (6- to 8-ounce) can chopped clams, tired

1/3 cup (about 1 ounce) finely grated pecorino cheese (too can use parmesan cheese with a pinch of high-quality salt)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 lemon, zest finely grated, then lower into wedges

Big pinch of overwhelmed pink pepper flakes

1/2 baguette (see headnote), about 12 inches lengthy, cut up during the equator and halved throughout

Position a rack within the higher 3rd of the oven and warmth the broiler.

In a medium bowl, stir in combination the clams, pecorino, olive oil, garlic, oregano, lemon zest and pepper flakes.

Place the bread on a rimmed baking sheet, lower facets down, and broil for approximately 1 minute, or till evenly toasted (watch intently as broilers range). Remove from the oven, flip the bread over, lower facets up, and most sensible with the clam combination, spreading the entire option to the threshold of the bread to stop burning.

Broil for two to 4 minutes, or till the cheese is melted and effervescent. Let cool rather, then squeeze the lemon wedges over and serve.

Per serving (two 6-inch items baguette)

Calories: 468; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 55 mg; Sodium: 876 mg; Carbohydrates: 52 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 2 g; Protein: 32 g

This research is an estimate according to to be had elements and this preparation. It will have to now not exchange for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s recommendation.

From cookbook creator Ali Slagle.

Tested via Olga Massov; e-mail inquiries to [email protected].

Browse our Recipe Finder for greater than 10,000 Post-tested recipes.