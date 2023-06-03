Third trial for Antonio Armstrong Jr. in death of parents set to begin

Antonio Armstrong Jr., who’s lately 23 years previous, is dealing with his 3rd trial in Harris County, the place jurors will as soon as once more pay attention weeks of proof relating to his attainable involvement in the deadly taking pictures of his parents. The earlier trials failed to achieve a verdict, leaving prosecutors with the duty of attempting to sway 12 random jurors to achieve an unanimous choice. Unlike the prosecution, the protection best wishes to persuade a unmarried juror to doubt the proof and lead the others in opposition to some other mistrial.