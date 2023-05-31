Texas Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reports to Bryan, Texas, prison to begin 11-year sentence By accuratenewsinfo May 31, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The minimum-security facility situated roughly 95 miles northwest of Houston would be the new house for Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the now-defunct biotech corporate Theranos, who’s reporting to serve her 11-year sentence. Tags11yearBryanElizabethfounderHolmesprisonReportssentenceTexasTheranos Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleLawmakers passed several bills aimed at helping Texas petsNext articleAmazon delivery driver said he feared for his life when held at gunpoint More articles Racist message written in bunker at Frisco, Texas golf course May 31, 2023 West Dallas business park is growing with two big buildings May 31, 2023 UN court issuing appeal ruling in long-running trial of 2 Serbs accused of crimes in Balkan wars May 31, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Racist message written in bunker at Frisco, Texas golf course May 31, 2023 Additional firings include officers, EMS workers May 31, 2023 West Dallas business park is growing with two big buildings May 31, 2023 UN court issuing appeal ruling in long-running trial of 2 Serbs accused of crimes in Balkan wars May 31, 2023 UN court issuing appeal ruling in long-running trial of 2 Serbs accused of crimes in Balkan wars May 31, 2023