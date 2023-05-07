Theft leads to shooting scare at Dadeland Mall; police say no shots fired – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

At round 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue devices spoke back to a robbery at Dadeland Mall alongside the 7500 block of South Kendall Drive. The incident led to a shooting scare after the topic concerned knowledgeable the officials that he was once armed. However, the police made up our minds that there was once no gun and no shots have been fired. In the interim, the mall was once evacuated whilst the police performed a seek.

Later on, the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officers took to Twitter and wrote, “The scene is under control, and there’s no public safety concern at this time.” It is pertinent to notice that the incident happened proper after the news of an lively shooter scenario at an outlet mall in Dallas that ended in a couple of fatalities.

- Advertisement -

It is value noting that the entire content material, together with textual content, pictures, and movies, are the highbrow belongings and unique copyright of Sunbeam Television Corp. Therefore, any unauthorized use and copy of the fabric is precisely prohibited.