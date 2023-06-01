‘The Trilogy Tour’: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull





Latin tune icons Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull have introduced “The Trilogy Tour,” which is able to characteristic 3 particular headline units from every artist. The excursion will hit 19 North American towns together with Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, and San Antonio, ahead of completing up in Vancouver on December 10. The trio will carry out on the American Airlines Center in Dallas on November 17. “It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour,” stated Iglesias. Pitbull added, “We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!” Fans can sign up now thru Sunday, June 4 for the Verified Fan presale. Selected enthusiasts will obtain an get entry to code to take part within the Verified Fan presale beginning June 7.