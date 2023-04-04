The Shops At Highland Village Opens Its Doors For Charity Event

Sip wine and snack on meals pairings as you walk in the course of the Shops at Highland Village later this month, reaping benefits the Communities in Schools North Texas (CISNT).

Local citizens are invited to participate within the Sip and Stroll tournament on Thursday, April 13. The tournament can be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on the Shops at Highland Village, an out of doors way of life buying groceries middle.

Throughout the night, visitors are invited to walk all through the village and pattern more than a few wines and meals pairings, equipped via Whole Foods Market. Guests may also find a way to revel in numerous loose leisure together with a photograph sales space, cool animated film artist, fortune teller and a reside DJ.

Tickets may not be required for access, however attendees are inspired to make a charitable donation to the development’s charity spouse, CISNT.

The CISNT is a part of the country’s biggest group devoted to empowering scholars at-risk to stick at school and on a trail to a brighter long term. CISNT’s have an effect on extends throughout six districts in North Texas, supporting greater than 5,000 Kindergarten to grade 12 scholars.

Working without delay inside of faculty campuses, CISNT supplies vital beef up to Ok-12 scholars throughout Denton, Wise and Cooke Counties, partnering with seven native faculty districts, together with:

Bridgeport ISD

Denton ISD

Gainesville ISD

Lake Dallas ISD

Lewisville ISD

Northwest ISD

The first 250 visitors who make a $12 donation on the April 13 tournament will obtain an unique goody bag, a commemorative wine glass in addition to meals pairings across the belongings.

The Shops at Highland Village are positioned at 1701 Shoal Creek, Suite 245 in Highland Village. Check-in for the development can be in Central Park, around the boulevard from Barnes and Noble.

The complicated options greater than 60 upscale nationwide shops, native boutiques, eating and private services and products. For extra information, click here.

