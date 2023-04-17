‘The Phantom of the Opera’ closes on Broadway

The ultimate curtain got here down Sunday on New York’s manufacturing of “The Phantom of the Opera,” finishing Broadway’s longest-running display.

NEW YORK — The ultimate curtain got here down Sunday on New York’s manufacturing of “The Phantom of the Opera,” finishing Broadway’s longest-running display with thunderous status ovations, champagne toasts and gold and silver confetti bursting from its well-known chandelier.

It used to be display No. 13,981 at the Majestic Theatre and it ended with a reprise of "The Music of the Night" carried out through the present forged, earlier actors in the display — together with authentic famous person Sarah Brightman — and group participants in side road garments.

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to the level ultimate in a black swimsuit and black tie and devoted the ultimate display to his son, Nick, who died last month after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He used to be 43.

“When he was a little boy, he heard some of this music,” Lloyd Webber stated. Brightman, protecting his hand, agreed: “When Andrew was writing it, he was right there. So his son is with us. Nick, we love you very much.”

Producer Cameron Mackintosh gave some in the crowd hope they'd see the Phantom once more, and in all probability faster than they believe.

“The one question I keep getting asked again and again — will the Phantom return? Having been a producer for over 55 years, I’ve seen all the great musicals return, and ‘Phantom’ is one of the greatest,” he stated. “So it’s only a matter of time.”

The musical — a fixture on Broadway since opening on Jan. 26, 1988 — has weathered recessions, conflict, terrorism and cultural shifts. But the extended pandemic will have been the ultimate straw: It’s a expensive musical to maintain, with elaborate units and costumes in addition to a big forged and orchestra. The curtain name Sunday confirmed how out of step “Phantom” is with the leisure of Broadway but in addition how superb a large, splashy musical will also be.

"If there ever was a bang, we're going out with a bang. It's going to be a great night," stated John Riddle simply prior to rushing within to play Raoul for the ultimate time.

Based on a unique through Gaston Leroux, “Phantom” tells the tale of a deformed composer who haunts the Paris Opera House and falls head over heels in love with an blameless younger soprano, Christine. Webber’s lavish songs come with “Masquerade,” ″Angel of Music” and ″All I Ask of You.”

In addition to Riddle, the New York manufacturing stated good-bye with Emilie Kouatchou as Christine and Laird Mackintosh stepping in for Ben Crawford as the Phantom. Crawford used to be not able to sing as a result of of a bacterial an infection however used to be cheered at the curtain name, stepping to the facet of the level. The Phantom waved him over to face beside him, Riddle and Kouatchou.

There used to be a video presentation of many of the actors who had performed key roles in the display over the years, and the orchestra seats had been crowded with Christines, Raouls and Phantoms. The overdue director Hal Prince, choreographer Gillian Lynne and set and gown dressmaker Maria Björnson had been additionally commemorated.

Lin-Manuel Miranda attended, as did Glenn Close, who carried out in two separate Broadway productions of Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard.” Free champagne used to be introduced at intermission and flutes of it had been passed out onstage at the curtain name.

Riddle first noticed “The Phantom of the Opera” in Toronto as a 4-year-old kid. “It was the first musical I ever saw. I didn’t know what a musical was,” he stated. “Now, 30-some odd years later, I’m closing the show on Broadway. So it’s incredible.”

Kouatchou, who changed into the first Black lady in the function in New York, did not suppose the display would ever prevent. “I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do my run, ‘Phantom’ is going to continue on and they’ll be more Christines of color,’ ” she stated. “But this is it.”

The first manufacturing opened in London in 1986 and because then the display has been noticed through greater than 145 million other folks in 183 towns and carried out in 17 languages over 70,000 performances. On Broadway by myself, it has grossed greater than $1.3 billion.

When “Phantom” opened in New York, “Die Hard” used to be in film theaters, Adele used to be born, and floppy discs had been at the leading edge of generation. A postage stamp value 25 cents, and the yr’s hottest songs had been “Roll With It” through Steve Winwood, “Faith” through George Michael and Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Critics had been certain, with the New York Post calling it “a piece of impeccably crafted musical theater,” the Daily News describing it as “spectacular entertainment,” and The New York Times pronouncing it “wants nothing more than to shower the audience with fantasy and fun.”

Lloyd Webber’s different musicals come with “Cats,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Evita,” “Sunset Boulevard” and “School of Rock.” The final of “Phantom” method the composer is left with one display on Broadway, the significantly mauled “Bad Cinderella.”

The final of “Phantom,” at the start scheduled for February, used to be driven to mid-April after a flood of revived hobby and price ticket gross sales that driven weekly grosses previous $3 million. The final method the longest-running display crown now is going to “Chicago,” which began in 1996. “The Lion King” is subsequent, having begun performances in 1997.

Broadway took a pounding during the pandemic, with all theaters closed for greater than 18 months. Some of the hottest presentations — “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked” — rebounded neatly, however different presentations have struggled.

Breaking even generally calls for a gentle circulation of vacationers, particularly for “Phantom,” and guests to the town have not returned to pre-pandemic ranges. The pandemic additionally driven up bills for all presentations, together with regimen COVID-19 checking out and protection officials on body of workers. The Phantom changed into a poster boy for Broadway’s go back — in any case, he’s in part masked.

Fans can at all times catch the Phantom in other places. The flagship London manufacturing celebrated its thirty sixth anniversary in October, and there are productions in Japan, Greece, Australia, Sweden, Italy, South Korea and the Czech Republic. One is set to open in Bucharest, and any other will open in Vienna in 2024.

Kouatchou, who walked the pink carpet prior to the ultimate display in a scorching crimson clinging robe with a sweetheart neckline and a reduce out, stated the bitterness used to be undercut through the giant send-off. Most Broadway presentations that shut slink into the darkness uncelebrated.