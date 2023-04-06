Thursday, April 6, 2023
The Origin of Everything | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Sunday, 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley explores images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the world’s most powerful space telescope. Speaking with astrophysicists and astronomers, Pelley reports on the telescope’s discoveries of distant galaxies, including one that’s over 33 billion light years away, and an observation that, if confirmed, could upend the belief on how the universe formed and more.

