The Number of Weather Disasters that Hit Georgia in the Last Decade | Georgia

Nine out of 10 U.S. counties suffered a federally-declared local weather catastrophe between 2011 and 2021, consistent with a contemporary document. Disasters reminiscent of flooding, wildfires, hurricanes, wintry weather storms, or different excessive climate occasions affected just about each phase of the nation.

This manner maximum U.S. citizens are doubtlessly in the trail of herbal screw ups, that are expanding in each frequency and severity.

- Advertisement -

According to knowledge compiled in the Atlas of Disaster document printed through Rebuild through Design, there have been 11 local weather catastrophe declarations in Georgia from 2011 to 2021.

Over that length, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development spent a reported $675 million in post-disaster reduction, the seventeenth easiest quantity of all 50 states. Adjusting for inhabitants, FEMA and HUD spending in the state totaled about $64 in step with resident.

All knowledge in this tale is from the Atlas of Disaster document printed through Rebuild by Design, a nonprofit that is helping communities struck through herbal screw ups.

- Advertisement -