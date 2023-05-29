The Miami Heat Might Blow a 3-0 Series Lead

When a crew takes a three-games-to-none lead in a best-of-seven sequence, it’s time to get started taking a look forward to the following spherical or to a championship parade.

Most of the time.

In the historical past of sports activities, a few groups with 3-0 sequence leads have controlled to lose 3 instantly video games sooner than convalescing. Some of them misplaced yet one more recreation — and the sequence — as smartly.

That’s the historical past going through the Miami Heat, who gained the primary 3 video games in their N.B.A. Eastern Conference finals sequence towards the Boston Celtics, then misplaced the following 3, together with Game 6 at house on Saturday evening.

Game 7 is Monday evening in Boston, and the Heat are 48 mins clear of historic ignominy. No N.B.A. crew has ever blown a 3-0 sequence lead relationship to 1947, when the N.B.A. used to be known as the Basketball Association of America and had groups just like the Cleveland Rebels and the St. Louis Bombers. This 12 months, within the Western Conference finals, the Denver Nuggets took a 3-0 sequence lead towards the Los Angeles Lakers, then completed them off in a four-game sweep.