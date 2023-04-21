The INSIDE SCOOP on why Ranveer Singh was dropped from The Immortal Ashwatthama; makers look for a BIGGER hero, possibly from down South : Bollywood News

Last weekthere had been reviews that Vicky Kaushal might not be forged because the lead in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) director Aditya Dhar’s formidable movie, The Immortal Ashwatthama. As a substituteRanveer Singh was in talks with the makers to play the lead position. Howeveras consistent with the most recent developmentthe talks with the actor have did not materializemainly because of his back-to-back flops.

The INSIDE SCOOP on why Ranveer Singh was dropped from The Immortal Ashwatthama; makers look for a BIGGER heropossibly from down South

A supply informed Bollywood Hungama“The Immortal Ashwatthama is a very expensive filmpost-pandemicthe box office has become very unpredictable. The makers are looking for an actor who can pull audiences in hordes to the cinemas. Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film ’83 (2021) failed to appeal to audiencesespecially the masses. Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) and Cirkus (2023)meanwhilewere outright flops. Though the producersJio Studiosbegan talks with Ranveerthey soon realizedas the talks progressedthat there was a huge financial risk in taking him on board. The movie is also supposed to be mounted on a large scale they needed an actor in whom they can safely invest their big monies. Ranveer did not fit the bill on their due diligence hencethey chose to let him go rather than take a risk.”

There had been reviews that South superstars like Jr. NTR Allu Arjun had been introduced The Immortal Ashwatthama. While the supply didn’t have readability on this aspectan trade insider remarked“Getting a star from the South is a safer bet. The moment an actor like Jr. NTR or Allu Arjun comes on boardthe film automatically becomes a Pan-India project will be dubbed in multiple languages. It also leads to an increase in box office revenue. With Ranveerthat is not possible as he is not a pan-India actor. Forget Southeven Hindi audiences may not turn up in huge numberscourtesy his back-to-back debacles.”

A couple of days in the past, Bollywood Hungama reported that Yash Raj Films (YRF)which introduced Ranveer Singhhas made up our minds to take a wreck from the actor for the time being. This is as a result of the entire six motion pictures that the banner made with the actor carried out under expectancies.

