The Illinois youth wrestler who punched his opponent after losing a match is ‘cited for ASSAULT’

Hafid Alicea, the Illinois youth wrestler who lately punched his opponent following the belief in their match previous this month used to be lately cited for attack, in keeping with TMZ.

The 14-year-old 8th grader used to be issued the quotation through the Oak Park Police Department on Thursday after admitting to officials he punched his opponent as a result of ‘he used to be offended that he had misplaced the match.’

It used to be lately reported that the oldsters of Cooper Corder, the younger guy who used to be at the receiving finish of the punch, had determined to press fees.

The incident came about in Oak Park, Illinois, throughout a third-place, 125–128-pound match at this yr’s version of the Beat the Street Developmental FS event.

Corder, representing SPAR Academy, defeated Alicea, of Maine West High School through a rating of 14-2, in keeping with TMZ Sports. The sudden blow got here after the match ended, when each competition had been set to shake fingers, and leaving folks and different younger athletes stunned.

Hafid Alicia (proper) used to be pulled off the courtroom after throwing a punch at his victorious opponent

As Cooper, who is in his ultimate yr of center faculty, dressed in an orange singlet, went to shake fingers with Alicea, who wore blue he used to be at the receiving finish of a proper hand that used to be thrown with the perfection of a boxer fairly than a wrestler that ship him directly to the ground.

One girl – who can have been Corder’s mom – may well be heard screaming, ‘What the f**okay!’ as she rushed over to test at the crumpled Corder.

Corder turns out to have pop out of the incident a lot higher than first of all feared, most effective struggling a nostril harm.

But it is understood he should put on a face masks throughout his subsequent suits.

‘He is making the most efficient of the location and is already again to coaching,’ stated SPAR Academy founder Justin Pearch.

‘As it’s possible you’ll know, wrestling suits can get heated however not anything main as much as the punch would give motive to such dangerous decision-making at the opponent’s phase.

‘It’s now not tolerated in our game and Spar Wrestling won’t ever condone that habits.’

Maine West High School didn’t in an instant reply to an e-mail for remark.