`The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes` teaser poster unveiled







The wait is in any case over because the cult favorite sequence, The Hunger Games, is again! Lionsgate has formally introduced that the extremely expected prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, shall be launched this yr on November 17. Lionsgate unveiled the reputable teaser poster of the movie, saying its international theatrical unlock, growing pleasure among enthusiasts globally.

With a brand-new solid together with Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Peter Dinklage Hunter Shcaefer, Josh Andres Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis, amongst others, famous person on this extremely coveted movie, which is able to set monitors ablaze.

- Advertisement -

As a ‘tribute’ to The Hunger Games fans, the movie will see 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) because the final hope for his failing lineage, because the once-proud Snow circle of relatives has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. He shall be struggling with his instincts for each excellent and evil, as he units out on a race in opposition to time to live to tell the tale and divulge if he’s going to in the long run transform a songbird or a snake.

Also Read: Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr to steer new film through Adam McKay

This prequel may even discover the dystopian global of districts throughout the tenth Hunger Games. Known for its subdued political messaging and riveting storyline, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes guarantees to faucet into the nostalgia of its previous motion pictures and delve into the upward thrust of the Capitol.

- Advertisement -

Talking concerning the poster and the reputable announcement of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Emerging Markets Asia, at Lionsgate, mentioned, ‘With John Wick: Chapter 4 hitting it out of the park, we are excited to announce the global theatrical release date of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Lionsgate is certain that fans in India will be looking forward to this release, as their beloved dystopia makes its comeback to the big screen. The most anticipated release of the year has plenty in store for fans—get ready for another big title to hit the cinemas near you.’

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes shall be launched in Indian theatres on November 17, 2023.





Source link