For a few hours on Tuesday night, David Zaslav gave the impression of the happiest guy in the global.

“Look at this!” the 63-year-old media government proclaimed, gesturing at the ice-blue piscine of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the beach lodge perched above the French Riviera with a swimming pool immortalized by Slim Aarons.

Yachts bobbed in the distance; searchlights crossed the sky. Somewhere in the crowd, Leonardo DiCaprio was once dressed in vegan sneakers, and Lily-Rose Depp was once smoking a Cuban cigar.

Not see you later in the past, as the boss of middlebrow Discovery Inc., Mr. Zaslav was once referred to as a cable TV tycoon who retailed truth fare like “My 600-lb Life” and “Dr. Pimple Popper.” On the evening of the occasion, a 12 months after Discovery wolfed up WarnerMedia in a blockbuster deal — and put Mr. Zaslav the in rate of HBO, CNN and the Warner Bros. film studio — he was once huddling with Scarlett Johansson and having dinner at a desk with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro.