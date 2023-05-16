The global impact of the U.S. debt ceiling fight

The Impact of the U.S. Debt Ceiling Dispute on a Global Scale – CBS News

CBS News studies that President Biden is scheduled to renew negotiations with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy regarding the prospect of elevating the debt ceiling on Tuesday. Joining the dialogue is Ian Bremmer, the President of the Eurasia Group, who will cope with how overseas international locations are responding to the impasse relating to the debt restrict.

