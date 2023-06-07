The enslaver next door: Why Brazil is fascinated by Margarida Bonetti





In this traffic-choked megacity, a grand outdated area rots on a quiet aspect side road, shoulder-to-shoulder with the posh high-rises that changed its grand outdated neighbors a few years in the past. Ferns punch via balustrades long gone moldy and black. A thick pores and skin of curling paint peels away, exposing disintegrating concrete partitions. Sun and rain path via wounds within the eaves. On a day no longer way back, little boys scrabble atop a stone ledge bordering the sidewalk that has stored the sector away right through the house's lengthy, sordid decline. They pressure on tiptoes, squinting via gaps within the steel sheets and iron fencing that buttress the wall. They hope to catch even essentially the most fleeting glimpse of the closing ultimate inhabitant of this creaky relic of a bygone technology's higher categories, a determine who on occasion seems, nearly like an phantasm, in the back of stained-glass home windows that depict idyllic seascapes and pastoral vistas.

In São Paulo’s Higienópolis community, this dilapidated mansion serves as a relic of a bygone technology’s higher categories. (Gui Christ for The Washington Post)

For greater than twenty years she has been an object of interest on this enclave referred to as Higienópolis, an area whose title manner town of hygiene or cleanliness. She has ambled for years alongside its tree-cradled streets, strolling her canines (Ebony and Ivory), together with her face obscured by viscous white cream. She might be cordial and unobtrusive however used to be additionally vulnerable to outbursts over issues as mundane as town crews trimming branches from timber she favored.

Those who encountered her for the primary time may just really feel pangs of sympathy. Here used to be an individual who lived in squalor.

A neighbor, who works as a doula, instinctively sought after to succeed in out to the lady, to lend a hand her. An inquisitive journalist used to be additionally interested in the lady and her tale, through which he at first noticed a story of societal abandonment. Both sought after to grasp extra about her.



She’d been hiding in undeniable view for just about a quarter-century, a fugitive from American justice, accused in a federal indictment, at the side of her then-husband, of no longer paying a servant they introduced with them from Brazil, who lived below brutal and bodily abusive stipulations, necessarily enslaved at their house in a Washington, D.C., suburb.

Prosecutors sought after to punish her for the crimes they have been positive she dedicated. The FBI used to be at the chase. But Margarida Maria Vicente de Azevedo Bonetti were given away.

Now, after such a lot of years, the questions on her have solutions, and with the ones solutions come a troubling notoriety. All of Brazil is obsessed together with her.

‘The Daisy’

Other main points bounce out from masses of pages of courtroom data reviewed by The Washington Post, in addition to new interviews with most of the saga’s important gamers in Brazil and the United States. Even with that wealth of clues, Bonetti stays an enigma, an amalgam of evasions and lies and spin.

An array of notable names seem within the lengthy path Bonetti left in the back of. Among them are U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who represented her ex-husband on a professional bono foundation whilst in non-public follow; Kavanaugh’s mom, Martha Kavanaugh, who served as a pass judgement on in sides of a similar civil lawsuit; and Steven Dettelbach, the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who, right through his tenure as a federal prosecutor, attempted Bonetti’s ex-husband at the similar fees she used to be hiding from in Brazil.

Margarida Bonetti, who didn’t reply to interview requests made by telephone, in writing and in individual, has been shielded these kind of years by the Brazilian charter’s ban on extraditing its voters. Bonetti, who is roughly 70 years outdated, has stated she did not anything improper. In a rambling interview on Felitti’s podcast, Bonetti — periodically talking within the 3rd individual, regarding herself as “the Daisy” — complained that the FBI “created a character” that used to be not anything like her in actual existence.

Bonetti, who is White, toggled between calling her former maid, a Black lady who grew up in rural poverty, a “friend” — certainly, her “best” pal — and smearing her as a intended “liar and traitor.” Years previous, her then-husband had testified in a courtroom case that he by no means noticed Bonetti hit their servant. He sought to forged doubt on allegations that his spouse had overwhelmed their servant, pronouncing she used to be “frail” whilst her alleged sufferer used to be bodily very robust.

In the eyes of a few Brazilian criminal government,Bonetti might herself now be a sufferer.

“I think she’s abandoned,” Roberto Monteiro, an area police leader whose officials have inspected her house, stated in an interview with The Post at his São Paulo headquarters. “She’s not mentally well. She requires psychiatric care.”

“Diplomatic immunity can become diplomatic impunity all too quickly,” Lagon stated.

But the Bonettis have been other — ensconced on a regular side road in Maryland, dwelling what seemed to be a regular American existence. In a way, they have been the enslavers next door.

When Margarida Bonetti’s previous used to be published in the summertime of 2022, along the grievance of her, there used to be additionally a spasm of toughen for her on social media. Online trolls besieged Felitti. They additionally went after Mari Muradas, who labored as a doula guiding ladies via childbirth and had supplied the journalist with the unique tip about Bonetti’s previous. Millions downloaded Felitti’s seven-part podcast, a co-production with the newspaper Folha de São Paulo. It changed into a countrywide obsession in Brazil, main tv publicizes and topping news internet sites, however has drawn little consideration out of doors South America’s biggest country.

After Margarida Bonetti’s tale resurfaced, the São Paulo area the place she lives has turn into a vacationer appeal. The house sits amongst high-rises that experience lengthy since changed its neighbors. (Gui Christ for The Washington Post)

LEFT: After Margarida Bonetti’s tale resurfaced, the São Paulo area the place she lives has turn into a vacationer appeal. RIGHT: The house sits amongst high-rises that experience lengthy since changed its neighbors. (Gui Christ for The Washington Post)

Some days news helicopters have hovered over Bonetti’s area. Crowds of gawkers have accumulated in such huge numbers out of doors the house that police have needed to be referred to as to transparent the streets.

A plaque that also hangs out of doors the entrance door pronounces the valuables because the place of abode of Bonetti’s father, Geraldo de Azevedo, a distinguished surgeon. Bonetti’s mom, Lourdes, informed everybody she’d been born in Spain. She boasted of royal ancestry. Bonetti’s grandfather, a rich businessman, held the name of “baron” and his picture has seemed on Brazilian stamps.

“Everybody knew them,” stated Mariano Felix de Carvalho, a retired sexton who labored for 6 many years on the close by Santa Teresinha Catholic church that the circle of relatives attended.

As a tender guy, de Carvalho recalls the deficient amassing out of doors the home to obtain loose bananas and avocados. The rich couple used to be conferred phrases of admire: Don Geraldo and Doña Lourdes. Sometimes they threw events and invited other folks from the community. De Carvalho recalls staring gape-mouthed on the richly appointed rooms — the sublime furnishings, the thick material, the high quality artwork. He would assume to himself, “This is how kings and queens live,” de Carvalho informed The Post.

Inside the de Azevedos’ house there used to be a small room off the kitchen. One of the circle of relatives servants lived there, consistent with courtroom testimony a few years later within the United States. Her title used to be Hilda Rosa dos Santos.

Dos Santos were born right into a grindingly deficient circle of relatives in Anápolis, a small the town just about 600 miles north of São Paulo. She used to be certainly one of 12 siblings and not knew her father. When she used to be a kid, she would later say in courtroom testimony, her mom used to be compelled to “scatter” her kids as a result of she couldn’t have the funds for to lift them herself. Dos Santos used to be “given” as a servant, as she put it, to a circle of relatives that operated a brothel. She used to be obliged to do exhausting exertions, together with tending farm animals, and used to be overwhelmed ceaselessly, she has stated. Dos Santos didn’t attend faculty. She used to be illiterate.

In the early Nineteen Sixties, when she used to be about 19 (dos Santos later testified she wasn’t positive of her actual age), she started operating for the well-known physician and his spouse in São Paulo. The couple had 3 daughters, together with a 9-year-old named Margarida. Over the next twenty years dos Santos can be a fixture within the circle of relatives’s existence.

In 1972, Margarida married Renê Bonetti — an engineer with a shiny long run who would earn each grasp’s and doctorate levels. In their first years of marriage, the Bonettis lived out of doors São Paulo whilst he labored for Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research. As the last decade ended, a golden alternative arose: He accredited a prestigious one-year posting within the Washington house to habits medical satellite tv for pc analysis at Comsat, a telecommunications corporate.

Margarida Bonetti’s mom advised they take a maid with them, consistent with testimony given by Renê Bonetti in his legal case. She presented the products and services of dos Santos.

In some way, the servant used to be a present to the younger couple: Margarida Bonetti’s oldsters promised to pay dos Santos’s wage.

It used to be a promise they wouldn’t stay.

A secret in Maryland

A side road in Maryland’s Montgomery Village, the place Bonetti lived together with her husband and son sooner than she fled again to Brazil. A view of the community’s Lake Whetstone. The Bonetti house in this tranquil area had another resident, the family servant. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

LEFT: A street in Maryland’s Montgomery Village, where Bonetti lived with her husband and son before she fled back to Brazil. RIGHT: A view of the community’s Lake Whetstone. The Bonetti house in this tranquil area had another resident, the family servant. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

In the United States, Renê Bonetti’s career thrived. He stayed for 17 years as a senior scientist for Comsat, followed by a three-year stint as a program manager at Hughes Network Systems. He won an award from NASA for his space research; there was a succession of promotions and pay raises.

a controversy over the group’s practices and leadership. Renê Bonetti attended meetings of the ultraconservative Catholic group Opus Dei, according to a Catholic priest who provided character reference testimony for Bonetti’s defense in a later court case.’ class=”wpds-c-hcZlgz wpds-c-hcZlgz-bkfjoi-font-georgia wpds-c-hcZlgz-jDmrXh-width-mdCenter wpds-c-hcZlgz-iPJLV-css mw-md pb-md font–article-body font-copy ma-auto pl-sm pr-sm”>Observant Catholics, the couple joined the Mother of God Community, which they’d in the end dissociate themselves from amid a controversy over the group’s practices and leadership. Renê Bonetti attended conferences of the ultraconservative Catholic crew Opus Dei, consistent with a Catholic priest who supplied personality reference testimony for Bonetti’s protection in a later courtroom case.

“They stayed to themselves,” Kari Salmonsen, a neighbor, stated in a up to date interview. “I don’t think anyone really knew the Bonettis.”

Margarida Bonetti dressed nicely, giving each bit the illusion of a rich lady of delicate tastes, consistent with Victor Ochy Pang, a circle of relatives pal and paintings colleague of Renê Bonetti’s. She used to be obviously nicely trained and spoke English nicely, he stated.

In Brazil, she’d had the imprimatur of her circle of relatives’s generational status. In Gaithersburg, she wasn’t the in an instant recognizable member of the elite that she’d been in Higienópolis. She used to be a no person. Though she’d studied engineering in Brazil, consistent with her husband, she didn’t paintings out of doors the house.

“She became obsessive when she was alone,” Ochy Pang stated. “She didn’t have anything to do.”

Neighbors on occasion questioned concerning the different lady who lived within the Bonetti house, despite the fact that few were given to grasp her nicely or requested many questions, Salmonsen stated. Or even discovered her title: Hilda Rosa dos Santos. They would see her shoveling snow or raking leaves in shabby garments unsuited to the elements. During apple season, they’d casually follow her selecting apples within the house. “We thought she was making pies,” a neighbor, Oliver Parr, stated in a up to date interview.

Sometimes she requested neighbors for meals; some gave her a couple of greenbacks out of sympathy.

In early 1998 — 19 years after transferring to the United States — dos Santos left the Bonettis, aided by a neighbor she’d befriended, Vicki Schneider. Schneider and others helped prepare for dos Santos to stick in a secret location, consistent with testimony Schneider later gave in courtroom. (Schneider declined to be interviewed for this tale.) The FBI and the Montgomery County grownup products and services company started a months-long investigation.

Dos Santos bathed using a metal tub that she would fill with water she hauled downstairs in a bucket from an upper floor, Kerr said, flipping through personal notes that she has kept all these years. Dos Santos slept on a cot with a thin mattress she supplemented with a discarded mat she’d scavenged in the woods. An upstairs refrigerator was locked so she could not open it.

“I couldn’t believe that would take place in the United States,” Kerr stated.

During Kerr’s investigation, dos Santos recounted common beatings she’d won from Margarida Bonetti, together with being punched and slapped and having clumps of her hair pulled out and fingernails dug into her pores and skin. She mentioned scorching soup being thrown in her face. Kerr discovered that dos Santos had suffered a reduce on her leg whilst cleansing up damaged glass that used to be left untreated see you later it festered and emitted a putrid odor.

She’d additionally lived for years with a tumor so huge that docs would later describe it variously as the scale of a cantaloupe or a basketball. It became out to be noncancerous.

That September, the FBI confirmed up on the Bonettis’ area.

“You would never in a million years have thought what was going on in that house,” Don Neily, the FBI agent who puzzled the Bonettis, stated in a up to date interview. He recalls Margarida Bonetti as a “sophisticated lady” with a warped view of the sector formed by her upbringing amongst Brazil’s higher categories.

“I got the impression you could slap your servants,” Neily stated, “and nobody cared.”

The next month, after the demise of her father, and understanding that she used to be below investigation, Margarida Bonetti flew to Brazil.

She would by no means go back.

A conviction, then chaos

U.S. prosecutors spent months development a case, and within the spring of 1999 they succeeded in persuading a grand jury to indict Renê and Margarida Bonetti. The couple have been charged with 3 immigration felonies associated with harboring an undocumented individual and inflicting her “serious bodily injury.”

Though Margarida Bonetti used to be greater than 4,000 miles away when Renê Bonetti in spite of everything went on trial in February 2000, she nonetheless performed a job in his protection. The couple talked by telephone, and Margarida despatched proof to her husband’s protection legal professional, consistent with a transcript of Renê’s trial that fills two huge accordion folders.

During the trial, dos Santos testified that Renê Bonetti took her passport, successfully combating her from leaving the rustic — a not unusual tactic in human-trafficking circumstances. He denied doing so at his trial. (Renê Bonetti, now in his 70s, resumed his engineering profession after being launched from jail and stays within the United States. He declined to be interviewed for this tale.)

Dos Santos stated right through the trial that she felt trapped, particularly since she used to be illiterate in each Portuguese and English, and didn’t know the way to make use of the bus device or navigate America’s immigration device maze.

So she remained via 19 lengthy years, enduring beatings that on occasion came about every day, she testified right through the trial. Though it used to be simplest Margarida who beat her, she stated her lawsuits concerning the attacks have been unnoticed by the person she referred to as Dr. Renê. He would stroll out of the room every time his spouse beat dos Santos.

When it used to be his flip to testify, Renê Bonetti referred to as the fees towards him “stupid and completely erroneous.” He portrayed dos Santos as a liar and testified at period about her intended incompetence as a maid, accusations echoed by his spouse’s mom and a sister, Rosa Campos, who flew from Brazil to testify on his behalf. Bonetti complained about “disorder” and a “lack of cleaning” of their house when dos Santos lived with them and stated it used to be more straightforward to stay the home blank after she moved.

Over and over, Renê Bonetti undermined his personal protection. Questioned by prosecutor Steven Dettelbach — now ATF director within the Biden management — he admitted to offering false information on a couple of immigration bureaucracy associated with dos Santos and to his personal immigration forms. Bonetti had at first entered the rustic the use of a different visa for workers of global organizations that permits international nationals to acquire separate visas for his or her home workers. In the programs for the ones visas, Bonetti admitted to falsely declaring that dos Santos had lived with him and his spouse in Brazil.

And despite the fact that he claimed that he used to be undecided about dos Santos’s criminal standing after the expiration of her authentic visa, he admitted that he enrolled her in a green-card lottery for other folks searching for criminal immigration standing a complete 8 years once they’d moved to the United States.

He admitted that he’d described himself as dos Santos’s “employer” on scientific bureaucracy he crammed out on her behalf right through a physician’s seek advice from. In his testimony, he referred to as {that a} “little white lie.” And he admitted dos Santos had by no means been paid, attesting that he believed his in-laws have been liable for paying her. In his model of occasions, after he and his spouse had lived within the United States for greater than 4 years, Margarida Bonetti’s oldsters ended their dedication to paying the servant’s wage. It used to be an motion that now turns out inappropriate — dos Santos had by no means won a dime anyway.

For the next 15 years, Renê Bonetti stated, dos Santos remained of their house as one of those circle of relatives pal.

“We love her,” he informed jurors.

He forged himself as a benevolent presence in her existence, pronouncing he supported her financially, paying for meals and refuge, and sought after to protect her from “racism” that he used to be positive she’d stumble upon if she went out on her personal within the United States.

Shortly sooner than the trial started he attempted to make amends — form of. He used to be prepared to pay her for the ones first 4 years when she used to be intended to be getting a wage from his in-laws, however no longer for the opposite 15 years.

He testified it will be an excessive amount of of a bother to check out to get the cash from his partner’s father’s property. So in preparation for the trial he calculated she used to be owed $4,050 for 4 years and 8 months of labor, amounting to 41.7 cents in step with hour for a 40-hour workweek, a price he stated used to be according to Brazilian requirements, and that he’d be prepared to pay her that quantity.

In Dettelbach’s final argument for the prosecution, he informed the jury Bonetti wanted a “geography lesson … this isn’t Brazil.”

After the jury convicted Bonetti, the case would possibly had been on a drift trail to sentencing. Instead, chaos ensued.

Neily, the FBI agent, informed the pass judgement on overseeing the case that he’d been contacted by the Bonettis’ son, Arthur, who feared he would possibly have dedicated perjury whilst attesting on the trial by no longer being absolutely drawing close about “unimaginable” abuses that came about at their house. He stated he believed his mom had “psychological problems” and that “if she found out he was talking to the FBI he might be killed.”

Arthur Bonetti, who used to be in his 20s on the time, used to be a no-show for a follow-up assembly with investigators. Like his mom, he vanished. The FBI couldn’t to find him. (Arthur, who lives in an rental close to his mom in São Paulo, declined via his father to be interviewed.)

Neily had additionally came upon that, running from Brazil, Margarida had contacted an actual property agent and used to be secretly scheming to promote their area and feature the proceeds transferred to Brazil to cover the cash from any attainable restitution bills to dos Santos. He alleged that Renê Bonetti used to be in at the scheme and used to be additionally looking to cover private belongings, together with an Alfa Romeo he owned. The pass judgement on within the legal case iced up his property.