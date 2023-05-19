The Debt Ceiling, the Two-Party System, and More; Plus, RENT Director Ty Defoe on Representation in the Arts – Houston Public Media

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/ondemand.houstonpublicmedia.org/town-square/TSEM-Thu-051823.mp3?source=rss-feed

In this episode of Town Square with Ernie Manouse, we discover two very other but similarly necessary subjects. We start via talking with Grammy Award-winning efficiency artist, activist, and creator Ty Defoe. Ty joins us to talk about his paintings as director for Theatre Under the Stars’ manufacturing of RENT. In addition, we speak about the significance of Native American and queer illustration in the arts, Ty’s technique to directing RENT, and how his paintings can have an effect on long term generations.

RENT, introduced via Theatre Under The Stars, is lately taking part in at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston till Sunday, May 28, 2023. For extra information, click on here.

In the 2nd section of the display, we shift the dialog to politics. Political analyst Nancy Sims and political science professor Dr. John Mark Hansen sign up for us to talk about the newest on the 2023 debt ceiling disaster and their ideas on the country’s two-party machine.

Guests:

Ty Defoe – Performance Artist, Activist & Writer, Grammy Award-Winner, Director, Theatre Under The Stars manufacturing of RENT

– Performance Artist, Activist & Writer, Grammy Award-Winner, Director, Theatre Under The Stars manufacturing of RENT Nancy Sims – Political Analyst & Lecturer In Political Science Department, University of Houston

– Political Analyst & Lecturer In Political Science Department, University of Houston Dr. John Mark Hansen – Professor in Political Science, University of Chicago

