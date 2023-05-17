the death of a journalism school alumnus

- Advertisement -

A memorial in honor of Spectrum News 13 Reporter Dylan Lyons now sits outside the Nicholson School of Communications at the University of Central Florida, Lyons’ alma mater.

Some who stopped by left flowers, and some wrote messages, but for journalism students at UCF, the memorial means something else too. They are working on an assignment they never imagined: reporting on the death of an alumnus at their school.

- Advertisement -

“We’re trying to talk about who Dylan was and what he did here at Nicholson,” said Nicolle Osorio.

Osorio told FOX 35 she’s happy that in that report, she’ll get to share some things about Lyons, his legacy, and his passion for journalism.

- Advertisement -

“I would say there are a lot of students, journalism students, but there are few that really love that profession and show that throughout.”

Students said the impact of what happened has really been sinking in for them as they have more time to think about the shooting that took the life of a fellow reporter. Isabella Benjumea talked about how Lyons had walked the same halls and sat at the same anchor desk she sees daily

“Today, I kind of processed it and I was really thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m also going to do this.’ It’s just really scary and crazy,” said Benjumea.

“It’s just sad to see, like, my mom crying yesterday, telling me, ‘Nicolle, do you really want to do this?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, mom,’” added Osorio.

Maitane Orue said she wishes the violence would stop, but this incident won’t stop her from doing what she loves. They wish the violence would stop… but this won’t stop them from doing what they love.

“Being journalists, there’s a purpose in it, and it’s to shed a light on stories that not everyone is brave enough to cover,” said Orue. “I love to do it. It’s something that’s a passion for me. I love it so much that I would put my life on the line to pursue it.”

Those students were working on the assignment for Friday’s UCF Knight News broadcast, which will also be online if you’d like to see it.