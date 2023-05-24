The Celtics are still alive (for now), plus what the Lakers would look like without LeBron James

This article is dropped at you by way of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the final information to each day in sports activities. You can signal as much as obtain it to your inbox each weekday morning here.

Good morning to everybody, however particularly to…JAYSON TATUM AND THE BOSTON CELTICS.

- Advertisement -

The Boston Celtics received Game 3 over the Miami Heat, 116-99, to stick alive in the Eastern Conference Finals. If Boston goes to drag off a ancient comeback, it has first of all a Game 4 win.

Trailing 56-50 at halftime, the Celtics have been in jeopardy of staring at their season soften away in Miami. That’s when Jayson Tatum flipped a transfer and took over the sport for the Celtics.

Tatum scored 14 issues in the 3rd quarter, and the Celtics went on an 18-0 run. Tatum completed as the sport’s main scorer (33) and rebounder (11).

- Advertisement -

Grant Williams supplied some sudden offense off the bench, going 4-of-7 from three-point vary for 14 issues.

Perhaps extra essential: Boston’s protection held Miami to twenty-five% taking pictures from three-point vary and compelled 15 turnovers. Jimmy Butler used to be in a position to get his 29 issues, however the Celtics neutralized the remainder of the Heat’s roster.

Down 3-1 in the collection, the Celtics still have a number of paintings to do in the event that they need to achieve the NBA Finals. That paintings will proceed on Thursday evening as the two groups head again to Boston for Game 5 at TD Garden.

- Advertisement -

Honorable mentions



And now not this type of just right morning for…THE DALLAS STARS.

Just 7:20 into Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, the Dallas Stars had fallen at the back of 3-0 towards the Vegas Golden Knights, misplaced captain Jamie Benn to a sport misconduct, and pulled beginning goaltender Jake Oettinger.

The Golden Knights then took a 4-0 lead in the first 10 mins of the 2d length, and that rating held till the ultimate buzzer. The frustration in Dallas may well be noticed on the ice and in the stands. Late in the 2d body, Max Domi let his feelings get the best possible of him and took a complete of 14 mins in consequences.

As if following their crew’s lead, the fanatics reacted by way of throwing exorbitantly priced



