The 5 Best Hostels in Cape Town (Updated 2023)



Posted: 3/10/2023 | March tenth, 2023

Known for its gorgeous backdrops and surprising seashores, Cape Town has been a well-liked backpacker hub for years. It’s additionally rapid turning into a favourite for virtual nomads too, due to the town’s colourful nightlife and wealthy, various tradition.

Once a super-cheap vacation spot, as Cape Town’s recognition has greater, so too has the price of residing.

Thankfully, it’s nonetheless very inexpensive, and there are many budget-friendly hostels for backpackers and nomads.

Below you’ll to find my listing of the most efficient hostels in Cape Town that can assist you have enjoyable, meet different vacationers, and feature a excellent sleep whilst you spend time in what’s in truth one of the crucial biggest towns in the sector.

But first, listed here are 4 issues you wish to have to bear in mind ahead of selecting a hostel in Cape Town:

Location – Cape Town isn’t tremendous unfold out, and it’s fast and simple to get round to lots of the primary spaces, however to steer your determination, chances are you’ll wish to believe such things as protection and which points of interest you’d wish to be closest to. Pick a hostel this is close to the websites you wish to have to peer and/or the nightlife you wish to have to revel in, so that you gained’t waste time (and cash) in transit. Price – Most of the hostels in Cape Town are slightly affordable, however there are some which can be inexpensive than others. If you’re prepared and in a position to pay a little bit extra, you’ll get lodging with perks like AC. However, the inexpensive choices nonetheless supply a whole lot of price. Amenities – All hostels be offering unfastened Wi-Fi and a couple of come with unfastened breakfast, but when you wish to have greater than that, do your analysis to search out one who absolute best meets your wishes. Staff – All the hostels indexed right here have wonderful team of workers! They are tremendous pleasant and an expert. Even in case you don’t keep at one of the crucial puts indexed underneath, glance up critiques to be sure to finally end up someplace the place the team of workers is useful and pleasant. They could make or wreck a hostel!

Below is my listing of the most efficient hostels in Cape Town. If you don’t wish to learn the longer listing, on the other hand, the next are the most efficient in each and every class:

Best Hostel for Budget Travelers: Long Street Backpackers

Best Hostel for Partying: Long Street Backpackers

Best Hostel for Solo Female Travelers: Never at Home Green Point

Best Hostel for Digital Nomads: Villa Viva

Best Hostel for History Lovers: Long Street Backpackers

Best Hostel for Couples: Ashanti Lodge

Best Overall Hostel: Villa Viva

Want the specifics of each and every hostel? Here’s my breakdown of the most efficient hostels in Cape Town and why I really like them:

Price legend (in keeping with evening)

$ = Under 250 ZAR

$$ = 250-300 ZAR

$$$ = Over 300 EUR

1. Villa Viva



Located in the Tamboerskloof house, only a stone’s throw from the stylish Kloof Street and its many fashionable bars and eating places, Villa Viva has just about the whole thing you need to need in a hostel. It’s were given a full of life surroundings and a hostel bar that hosts events and frequently reside track at the weekends.

In addition, there are more than a few different social perks, like weekly paint-and-sip nights, braais (South African barbecues), and a hostel WhatsApp crew. There are many puts to hang around and a whole lot of seating spaces for running on-line, in addition to a ravishing out of doors house with a pleasant pool, a hammock, colourful loungers, and a vegetable lawn.

Even on an evening with a reside DJ, the rooms are nonetheless quiet, impeccably blank, and comfy. Each bunk mattress may be very spacious, with thick curtains, retailers, and a lamp. The toilets have been in reality great as smartly, with fashionable furniture and a blank, pressurized rain bathe.

Villa Viva at a look:

$$$

Clean, comfy rooms and lavatories

Great out of doors house with a pool and lawn

Lively bar with weekend actions

Beds from 340 ZAR, personal rooms from 935 ZAR.

2. Ashanti Lodge Gardens



Located in the leafy suburb of Gardens, Ashanti Lodge isn’t as well known as probably the most different hostels, because it’s tucked away in a quiet house, but it surely’s nonetheless only a 10-minute stroll to Kloof Street. The hostel has many facilities, together with a big swimming pool with various solar loungers and a pleasant kitchen. It additionally has a café that opens for breakfast and reopens as a bar at 5pm each and every evening.

Although there have been no lamps or retailers beside the dorm beds, there have been various plugs and USB ports in the room, and, in case you’re fortunate sufficient to get a backside bunk, privateness curtains as smartly. The fashionable toilets have in reality great high-pressured showers too.

Like Villa Viva, this position has extra of an upscale vibe and is a spot to head if you wish to have quiet. While no longer a hectic position, the smaller measurement makes it beautiful simple to fulfill folks.

Ashanti Lodge Gardens at a look:

$$$

Large out of doors pool house

Modern toilets and showers

Café/bar with pool desk

Beds from 322 ZAR, personal rooms from 776 ZAR.

3. Never at Home Green Point



Never at Home Green Point is a well-liked hostel positioned in the full of life Green Point group, on the subject of the V&A Waterfront and seashores in Sea Point. This is likely one of the few hostels with air-conditioned rooms, so in case you’re right here all over the height summer season warmth, that’s an enormous plus.

AC apart, the rooms are very fundamental, with retailers, a shelf, and creaky steel bunks. The rooms and lavatories may bea bit cleaner, however total, they’re first rate sufficient in case you’re searching for an inexpensive position to fulfill different vacationers.

Because, what this hostel lacks in luxurious, on the other hand, it greater than makes up for in social surroundings. It may be very giant, with 48 rooms, so to start with, it may be intimidating to check out to fulfill folks, however that temporarily adjustments. The extraordinarily pleasant team of workers in reality cross above and past to remember to are having a great time, and with day-to-day actions and occasions like minutiae, braais, and hikes, it is vitally simple to fulfill folks.

In addition, there may be an lively hostel WhatsApp crew, motorbike leases, a pleasant out of doors deck house with a pool, a big kitchen, and a couple of indoor workspaces in case you paintings on-line.

The hostel bar/eating place, the Randy Warthog, is open to the general public and hosts common beer pong and pool tournaments. There may be a day-to-day glad hour from 6pm to 7pm, in addition to all over load-shedding — the not-so-fun a part of South Africa when the facility is going off for a number of hours at other instances of the day.

If you wish to have to birthday celebration, that is the hostel to stick at!

Never at Home Green Point at a look:

$$

Fun bar and pool for putting out

Daily occasions and actions

Great position for assembly folks

Beds from 295 ZAR, personal rooms from 1,150 ZAR.

4. Atlantic Point



Atlantic Point is likely one of the maximum long-standing backpacker hostels in the town. Also positioned in Green Point, very on the subject of the V&A Waterfront, it has a homey, welcoming surroundings.

The bunks are wood, the beds are comfy, and there are retailers within reach (however no longer for each and every unmarried bunk). The beds do, on the other hand, all have cabinets and lamps, and the rooms and toilet are extraordinarily blank. The en suite rest room in the dorms have a separate bathroom house, in addition to two sinks and showers.

The team of workers may be very pleasant and alluring, and there’s a small hostel bar with a day-to-day glad hour. There may be a comfy, grassy out of doors house with a pool and a couple of living room chairs to relax on, in addition to an upstairs workstation. There may be unfastened breakfast.

Atlantic Point at a look:

$$

Clean, comfy rooms and lavatories

Community surroundings

Chill grassy out of doors house with a pool

Beds from 265 ZAR, personal rooms from 925 ZAR.

(*5*)

5. Long Street Backpackers



Long Street Backpackers is positioned in the guts of Cape Town’s colourful Long Street, recognized for its full of life nightlife and cultural points of interest. Just a 10-minute stroll from the start line of the ancient strolling excursions and lots of different ancient points of interest, that is where to be if you wish to be on the heart of the entire motion.

The out of doors lawn house is a quiet oasis clear of the booming hostel bar, which has nightly occasions like karaoke, beer pong, and open mics. It is rather noisy at evening since a) it’s proper on a bustling side road stuffed with divey bars and eating places, and b) that is every other birthday celebration hostel. So, in case you’re searching for a quiet evening’s sleep, this may not be where for you.

This position may be very reasonably-priced, making it excellent for the cheap traveler who desires to be proper in the town heart. However, the realm isn’t the most secure, so that you will have to take precautions and be extra conscious about commonplace scams.

(Also, one of the crucial largest perks is that for the reason that hostel is at the identical energy grid because the parliament construction it by no means loses energy.)

Long Street Backpackers at a look:

$

Lively events and nightlife

Central location with out a load-shedding

Inexpensive, no-frills rooms

Beds from 221 ZAR, personal rooms from 1,190 ZAR.

***

Cape Town is a big town with so much to provide, so choosing the right hostel in accordance with what you wish to have to peer and do is necessary. Fortunately, there are a ton of wonderful choices right here, making sure that you simply’ll have a enjoyable and inexpensive talk over with to this postcard-perfect vacation spot.