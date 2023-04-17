The 2024 Presidential Campaign is Finally Kicking into Gear

From small cities in Iowa and New Hampshire to the grand levels of passion teams’ conventions, the 2024 presidential marketing campaign is underway, whether or not or no longer Americans are able.

The previous week has introduced a minimum of 4 declared or most probably applicants to New Hampshire, 3 to Iowa and one to South Carolina. Nine addressed the National Rifle Association’s annual discussion board in Indianapolis, and 3 attended a Republican donor retreat in Nashville.

The formal choreography of the marketing campaign is falling into position. Last Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee selected Chicago to host its conference subsequent August. On Wednesday, the Republican National Committee, in a wonder to nobody, selected Fox News to host the celebration’s first debate this August.

The declared applicants filed their quarterly fund-raising reviews past due this week, revealing the primary giant marketing campaign finance error of the season. The marketing campaign of Nikki Haley, the previous South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, exaggerated her fund-raising overall via greater than $2 million via double-counting sums transferred between other committees.