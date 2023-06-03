Texas ZipCash customers to pay double toll prices than TollTag









The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) has introduced that toll charges will likely be greater from July 1 the usage of a biennial toll charge agenda. TollTag customers will see an build up of 1 penny, from 20 cents to 21 cents, in accordance to NTTA officers. Those the usage of ZipCash charges will pay double the TollTag charge as expanding the ZipCash toll charge offsets the emerging price of toll assortment and the chance related to receiving cost from ZipCash customers who shouldn’t have a TollTag. NTTA says this will likely allow a extra equitable toll machine for the ones the usage of NTTA toll roads. Marcus Knight, NTTA Board Chairman mentioned, “The best option for every driver is to open a TollTag account to receive the lowest rate on toll roads”.

The intention of this build up in toll charges is to assist pay off $9.5bn borrowed to assemble the secure, blank, and handy toll roads in addition to investment the present growth of the Dallas North Tollway. TollTag accounts haven’t any per 30 days rate, and the TollTag is unfastened – all account finances cross towards tolls, and they do not expire, says NTTA in a press liberate. NTTA supplies a spread of prepaiд accounts, beginning at $20 and $40, plus a cash-backed TollTag possibility. From July 1, NTTA is launching a pilot program for a $10 pay as you go TollTag account for drivers who won’t incessantly use toll roads.

