Texas women sued for wrongful death after aiding in abortion

AUSTIN, Texas — Three women in Texas are being sued for wrongful death by means of a person who claims they helped his now-ex-wife download medicine for an abortion. It’s any other take a look at of state-enforced bans for the reason that U.S. Supreme court docket overturned the Roe v. Wade determination.

In a lawsuit filed past due Thursday in Galveston County, Marcus Silva alleges aiding in a self-administered abortion is tantamount to aiding a homicide. Silva is looking for $1 million in damages.

The girl who took the medicine in July — weeks after the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional proper to abortion that were in position since 1973 — isn’t named in the lawsuit. Texas legislation protects women who get an abortion from being held liable.

Abortion rights teams condemned the lawsuit, calling it an intimidation tactic.

“This is an outrageous attempt to scare people from getting abortion care and intimidate those who support their friends, family, and community in their time of need,” Autumn Katz, a lawyer with the Center for Reproductive Rights, said Friday in a statement. “The extremists behind this lawsuit are twisting the law and judicial system to threaten and harass people seeking essential care and those who help them.”

Silva is being represented by Jonathan Mitchell — a former Texas solicitor general who helped create one of the state’s abortion bans — attorneys from conservative legal group Thomas More Society and state Rep. Briscoe Cain, a Houston-area Republican.

“Anyone involved in distributing or manufacturing abortion pills will be sued into oblivion,” Cain said in a statement from the attorneys.

According to the lawsuit, the manufacturer of the pills will also be named as a defendant once it is identified in the discovery process.

The lawsuit claims it has text messages from among the women discussing how to obtain medication that could induce an abortion and how to aid the woman who was pregnant in planning to take the medication.

Lawsuits difficult abortion restrictions have arisen around the U.S. as clinics have shuttered in Republican-dominated states. Earlier this week in Texas — which has one of the vital strictest bans in the rustic, outlawing the process in just about each case apart from clinical emergencies — 5 women who mentioned they had been denied abortions even if being pregnant endangered their lives sued the state.