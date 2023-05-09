Texas Woman Accused Of Stealing Machine Gun From Shooting Range

A girl in Bexar County, Texas, is these days in custody after she allegedly stole a device gun from a taking pictures vary remaining Friday.

According to San Antonio CBS associate KENS-TV, 25-year-old Amber Nicole Herring has been charged with ownership of a prohibited firearm/device gun, in addition to robbery of a firearm.

LoneStar Handgun, situated in Converse, Texas, outdoor of San Antonio, launched an alert declaring that Herring had are available in on Friday afternoon and rented a handgun to make use of on the firing vary. However, consistent with San Antonio NBC associate WOAI-TV, Herring then allegedly rented a Heckler & Koch totally computerized 9 mm MP5 submachine gun to be used at the firing vary, however as an alternative walked out of the shop with the weapon and drove away in her car.



Open Image Modal Surveillance photos presentations a lady later recognized as Amber Nicole Herring, 25, allegedly stealing a device gun from a taking pictures vary in Converse, Texas.

WOAI reported that the driving force’s license used to hire the firearms belonged to “someone who was killed in a car fire in December 2022.” Detectives due to this fact discovered that the ID belonged to Herring’s deceased sister, consistent with ABC San Antonio associate KSAT-TV.